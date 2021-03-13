UNCP launches virtual leadership workshop series for students

March 12, 2021
Staff report
PEMBROKE — The Office of Campus Engagement and Leadership recently launched a leadership workshop series for students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The series follows the promotion of Parker Watson to the position of associate director for Leadership Education and the renewed commitment to create leadership opportunities that are both meaningful and available to all students.

“I believe leadership for the individual is neither a title nor a position, but a series of skills that anyone can develop over time,” Watson said.

The virtual workshop series will provide educational opportunities for students to sharpen their leadership skills in areas such as storytelling, writing award applications and preparing for a future career.

After listening to student organization advisors across campus discuss how students could benefit from learning to tell their story to articulate values and missions, the inaugural leadership series titled “Tell Your Story” was created. The series:

— Tuesday: “More Than a Free T-Shirt,” hosted by Jodi Phelps, chief communications and marketing officer;

— March 30: “You’re More Than Just the Flyer Guy: What is a PR Chair Anyway?”, hosted by Dr. Emilia Bak, assistant professor of mass communications;

— April 13: “Using your Resume to Tell Your Story,” hosted by John Dunlap, career counselor;

— April 27: “Ready, Set, Go: Preparing for a Future Career,” hosted by Shelia Harris, lecturer for the UNCP School of Business.

Workshops are scheduled for 6 p.m. every other Tuesday, via Webex. Links to join the virtual events are available on BraveConnect. Students are encouraged to register in advance.

The new workshop series emphasizes student leadership development and complements the department’s annual student leadership awards program that is designed to recognize the efforts of student leaders, groups and activities that exemplify the values outlined in the CEL mission. The workshop also supports the Living Learning Community, an on-campus housing opportunity for first-year students to live and study together while learning about leadership as a purposeful, collaborative, values-based and relational process of people in a supportive community creating positive change.

“We are looking forward to offering this workshop in a virtual format, knowing we can meet students exactly where they are as they are working toward their degrees and careers. This new series is meant to be engaging and informative, and an opportunity for us to offer leadership resources to all students at UNCP,” Watson said.