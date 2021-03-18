Chose faith in God over fear during stormy times

As we have all had our eye on some stormy weather lately, one of my favorite stories in the Bible is of Jesus napping through the storm. Not only does this teach us the valuable lesson that even Jesus took naps, but it also shows us clearly how we should respond in times of crisis.

In the account of Mark 4, the day was done, it was getting late, and Jesus was ready for them to say goodbye to the crowds, so they climbed into the boat and headed out. That’s when things went awry.

37 A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped.

The disciples had had a long day serving with Jesus. Jesus gets them into a boat, and boom, a storm happens. But Jesus isn’t concerned with the storm, he’s asleep. Like comfortably intentionally asleep on a cushion. Now the storm did pop up quickly, but it still had enough time to almost drown the disciples and sink the ship, but look at the disciples response.

38 Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?”

They waited until the boat was about to sink, and then woke Jesus with an attitude. They could have woken Jesus up the minute it was cloudy. They could have woken Jesus up the minute it got windy. They could have woken Jesus up at the first drop of rain. But instead they waited until they were overwhelmed, and then were exasperated with Jesus for allowing it to happen. But Jesus wasn’t phased.

39 He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.

40 He said to his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?”

41 They were terrified and asked each other, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him!”

Here’s some things we can learn from this.

1. Don’t wait until things are falling apart to go to God for help.

2. Our dire circumstances aren’t shocking or panicking to God.

3. He is in control, even in the storms that surround our daily lives.

4. He wants us to choose faith over fear.

5. We should come to God expecting big things to happen, not shocked when He actually shows up.

What’s the biggest storm in your life right now?

Is it hard for you to go to God at first?

Do you try to handle everything in your own strength?

Have you taken a nap lately?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]