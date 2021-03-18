Parents find way to include faith in distance-learning routines

Sunlight streams through the kitchen window of the Serwatka home, illuminating the countertop that serves as 8-year-old Dominic’s classroom desk. His feet barely touch the crossbar of the stool as he watches his teacher on his iPad.

For many children like Dominic, education is now presented and received at dining room tables, in kitchens, basements and bedrooms: the new “school house.”

But when school buildings shuttered their doors in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Jehovah’s Witness families turned the challenges of remote learning into an opportunity to expand their children’s education through spiritual activities.

“The pandemic upended our entire educational system,” said Greta Hawkins, principal of P.S. 90 The Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness in Brooklyn, New York. “Parents must realize that now more than ever they need to take a proactive interest in their child’s education.”

For many parents accustomed to sending their children off to a school each morning, taking a more active role in their child’s education has been one of the most difficult challenges of this “new normal.”

“When the pandemic hit, I was panicking because I didn’t know how I was going to deal with this, since my husband and I both work,” said Jodi Serwatka, who attends a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warren, Michigan. “Dominic was wondering why he couldn’t go to school.”

The same was true of the Arner family from Bond Park, North Carolina. Justin and Jessica Arner are parents of a son and daughter. A roller coaster of emotions confronted them.

Justin said, “We were very worried when the virus first started taking hold of our area. And we were relieved to learn that they were canceling in-school learning for the remainder of the 2020 school year, but then it occurred to us how much work this would put on us as parents. We would have to learn what our kids were learning to be able to teach it, and really walk them through all their lessons.”

Some families have found that the best education happens beyond the walls of their “school house” — with what educators call authentic or project-based learning. This learn-by-doing approach “requires developing skills in critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, and various forms of communication,” according to PBLWorks, a nonprofit organization focused on project-based learning.

Variety and creativity are key, according to Brian Laube of Eden, North Carolina.

He said, “We use an alarm on our phones to change activities every hour. For instance, every day at 11 a.m. we do a very energetic gym and dance class to get out their energy.”

And Laube added, “In addition to children’s books each day, we read and carefully analyze one chapter of the Bible. We not only practice reading and learning new words but also focus on what lesson we can learn and what this teaches about Jehovah’s personality.”

“Witness parents are handling their children’s education in a way that is worthy of imitation, perhaps because they have always had a structured educational program for their congregation meetings,” said Principal Hawkins, who attends a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn.

Providing a structured education — spiritually and academically — is a way of life for Kevin and Jodi Dean, parents of Jonah, 10, and Zoe, 7. They have made it a practice to include spiritual activities as a regular feature of their children’s education, along with visits to libraries, zoos, and museums.

“I think education can enhance our lives, but we never wanted it to be our lives,” said Jodi, citing the balance she and her husband have tried to strike in teaching their children.“We love learning, and I think that rubs off on the children. Every day, whether it’s a school day or not, is an opportunity to enjoy a learning experience.”

The Deans, who attend a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have taken advantage of virtual travel opportunities — visiting the Louvre and the British museums together, as well as taking a number of online tours of Bible lands.”

We wanted our kids to get a good quality education,” Kevin said, “but we also wanted to be a part of the learning experience.”

More information on how families can succeed at distance learning and on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses is available at jw.org, with content in more than 1,000 languages.