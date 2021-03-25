Believers know they are never alone because God is with them always

March 25, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0

The last year has caused some people to truly deal with some crippling loneliness. Many people wouldn’t admit how hard it was for them, but it was an understandably trying time. People felt isolated from friends, family, church, work, and life in general in many cases. It caused not only loneliness from the relationships that were missed, but it also caused tension in the relationships that were present.

While it’s understandable in the midst of crisis, the reality is that loneliness, isolation, and the feelings that come with it are normal in any instance. Even when the world isn’t falling apart.

As believers, we are technically never alone.

As we see in Joshua 1:9, God is always with us.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.””

In Matthew 28 Jesus tells us that He will never leave us.

18 Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’”

1st Corinthians 6:19 also tells us that the Holy Spirit dwells in us.

“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own;”

Even though we aren’t technically alone, it doesn’t mean we don’t feel lonely. The feeling of being alone is so real, even if it’s not the actual case. You can be in a crowd of people and still feel alone, and that’s OK. David felt that in the psalms.

“Turn to me and be gracious to me,

for I am lonely and afflicted.” – Psalm 25:16

Even in Isaiah, before Jesus ever laid in a manger, scripture described that Jesus Himself would feel loneliness and that ache so many of us feel.

“He was despised and rejected by mankind, a man of suffering, and familiar with pain. Like one from whom people hide their faces he was despised, and we held him in low esteem.” – Isaiah 53:3

I say all this to let you know this:

— You aren’t alone.

— Just because you feel alone doesn’t mean you are doing something wrong.

— It’s OK to tell God that you feel lonely and to ask Him for comfort.

— You should reach out to the people you love that might feel lonely.

When was the last time you felt alone?

What is the biggest comfort to you in times of isolation?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]