Trust that God will defend you against harsh, negative, or false things spoken against you

It’s a hard thing to feel like you are spoken ill of. To have people falsely accuse you or disgrace your name. We want to defend ourselves, to fight back or defend our honor. It’s an insult we don’t like to let stand.

These type of interactions have become so much more common in the age of social media and social distance. People will say offensive things online or in comments that they would never say to a person sitting face to face across from them. But the anonymity of a screen makes people braver and often more foolish and calloused.

So how do we actually deal with this? As a Christian, we have an example from Jesus that is challenging to even the most even tempermented believer. Look at what He did in scripture;

Matthew 27:12 But when he was accused by the chief priests and elders, he gave no answer. 13 Then Pilate said to him, “Do you not hear how many things they testify against you?” 14 But he gave him no answer, not even to a single charge, so that the governor was greatly amazed.

Jesus, the most innocent one to walk this earth, was arrested and tried viciously. He was charged with accusations that demanded who He was, and all that He had done, yet He didn’t feel the need to defend Himself. He knew He was in the right with His Father, and that’s what mattered. Nothing He said would have changed their mind, because they weren’t there to listen. The same is true for most of the people that accuse and attack us. They aren’t there to listen or understand, but simply to attack. Jesus knew that.

One of my favorite parts of this story is that His response was long prophesied.

Isaiah 53:7 He was oppressed and afflicted, yet he did not open his mouth; he was led like a lamb to the slaughter,and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth.

This is something we can learn from. To know in advance that we don’t have to, and shouldn’t feel the need to defend ourselves when it is from unjust sources.

Leave your troubles with the Lord, and he will defend you; he never lets honest people be defeated. — Psalm 55:22

This would have been a scripture Jesus grew up reading in the temple. He knew this just like we should. And even though Jesus suffered that punishment, He was not defeated. If we feel like we have to fight against every harsh or dishonest word spoken against us, it’s like we don’t trust God enough to protect us or keep us.

Sometimes it’s not that we don’t trust God, but rather we are focused on what others think. That we need to fight to maintain their perceptions of us, but that’s not what scripture shows us to do.

Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ. — Galatians 1:10

When harsh, negative, or false things are spoken against you:

Examine yourself to know you are in the right with God.

Examine to know if you are more concerned with what others think than you are with what God thinks.

Examine to see if they truly want to understand, or are simply attacking.

In all of these things, trust God that He is bigger than the words of any man.

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]