Julian Pierce Memorial Scholarship Committee gives $2,000 to UNCP

April 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report
The Julian Pierce Memorial Scholarship Committee raised $2,000 for the scholarship fund at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Shown at the check presentation are, from left, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, Julian Pierce Scholarship Committee member Harvey Godwin Jr., UNCP General Counsel Kelvin Jacobs and Cody Eaglehorse Godwin. Courtesy photo

The Julian Pierce Memorial Scholarship Committee raised $2,000 for the scholarship fund at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Shown at the check presentation are, from left, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, Julian Pierce Scholarship Committee member Harvey Godwin Jr., UNCP General Counsel Kelvin Jacobs and Cody Eaglehorse Godwin.

Courtesy photo

PEMBROKE — Despite not being able to hold its annual art auction, the Julian Pierce Memorial Scholarship Committee raised $2,000 for the scholarship fund at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Committee members Harvey Godwin Jr. and his son, Cody, presented a check this past week to Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and General Counsel Kelvin Jacobs in front of North Carolina Legal Aid, a poverty law office in Pembroke where Pierce was the founding director. Funds have also been directed to the scholarships at Robeson Community College and North Carolina Central University School of Law, where Pierce earned his law degree.

Funds are typically raised at the Julian Pierce Art Auction during Lumbee Homecoming, but all events were canceled this past summer because of the pandemic.

Pierce, a UNCP graduate, was an attorney and civil rights activist in Robeson County. As a lawyer and through his civic involvement, he fought for education, equality and justice for all people. In 1978, Pierce became the first director of Lumbee River Legal Services, known today as N.C. Legal Aid.

Established in 1991, the scholarship recently surpassed the $100,100 mark. The scholarship supports UNCP students from Robeson County with financial needs who demonstrate scholastic and leadership abilities.