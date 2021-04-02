RCC one site for drive-thru FAFSA events scheduled for April 17

Breinen Hunt is enjoying his new career as a barber thanks in part to Robeson Community College. Hunt graduated in December from RCC’s barbering program and is now employed at Faderz Barbershop in Lumberton. For Hunt, barbering is more than just earning an income. It’s about relationships and helping others.

“I like making people feel good about themselves. I take pride in that,” Hunt said.

If you are looking for a career change and want something exciting, rewarding and flexible, then a barbering career might be for you. The barbering industry continues to grow, with more and more barbershops popping up. Shane Blue has opened up two barbershops in Robeson County within the past three years. Blue, who owns Faderz Barbershop located in Lumberton and St. Pauls, has three RCC graduates working in his barbershops.

“I like to hire RCC graduates because I know they are graduating with a good foundation, including a foundation in business,” Blue said.

As a barber, your job will vary from day to day. You will have a wide range of clients looking for different hairstyles, making days less repetitive and each day exciting. As a barber, you will have the opportunity to unleash your creative side when you have clients who do not know what they want. And then there is job security. Regardless of the economic situation, men and women will always need to get their hair cut. Once you work hard and continue to master your craft, you can work as long you want.

Raheem Turner, who also graduated from RCC’s barbering program in December, is surprised at how fast he has been able to build up his clientele. Turner started working at Faderz right after graduation and is now making more money than he thought he would.

Robeson Community College rebooted its barbering program in February 2019 and has graduated more than 27 students. The program teaches students the essentials required in providing complete hair and skin services, such as facial massages, razor shaves, modern hairstyling, haircutting, coloring and chemical services on both men and women. Once a student has completed the three-semester program, they will be qualified to sit for the apprenticeship exam.

Owen Love, Barber Program director and lead instructor, said students could earn good money cutting hair. Love has been cutting hair since he was in the eighth grade. He began in his cousin’s shop, where he would spend his afternoons watching and learning.

“To this day, my cousin is one of the greatest barber legends in this area,” Love said. “He has people skills, charisma, and the skill set of a barber, and he has been the biggest influence for me.”

Not many jobs offer the opportunity to meet and interact with people from all walks of life. Barbers meet clients who have interesting stories to tell, and you get to chat with different people daily, which is perfect if you love people. Many barbers make good friends and contacts from among their clients. And, your confidence and popularity will grow if you are a good barber.

Initially, Love planned to work as a barber while enrolled in college as a way for him to make money. But because it was such a lucrative business he stuck with it.

“We are leaders, advisors and confidants,” Love said. “When people sit in your chair they will confide in you and ask you for advice.”

As a barber, you also play a big part in making people look their best. You have the power and skills to give your clients confidence by giving them a haircut that suits them and makes them feel great.

For Dwayne Jones, one of 15 students currently enrolled in the barbering program, he has seen the impact a barber can make in a person’s life, and he wants to be a role model. Jones has spent the past 20 years in manufacturing and is looking forward to the flexibility a barbering career can offer him.

According to Love, RCC’s barber program has an advantage over other schools in that its classroom is superior.

“We have state-of-the-art equipment, including Collins chairs that are wide-based and plush, top-of-the-line equipment, good lighting, and the best supplies,” he said.

The course cost is $1,720 and includes books, supplies, barber jackets and name tags.

“They will have everything you need to start once a student graduates,” Love said.

Students enrolled in the program must have 1,528 clock hours before they can take the state apprentice exam. Once they pass this written and practical exam, they will be considered an apprentice. After a year, they are qualified to take the state practical exam, and once they pass that, they can register to be a licensed barber.

According to Love, finding a job after graduating is not difficult. He said all of his students find work as soon as they pass their apprenticeship exam.

Sha’Dymond Dunkley is currently enrolled in the program. Dunkley, a Southview High School graduate, said her dad was a barber and was her inspiration to become a barber one day.

“My father passed away when I was 9 years old, and I can feel him living through me every day,” Dunkley said.

Upon graduation from the program, she plans to work in a local shop and then, hopefully, one day open up her own shop.

For more information on the barbering program at RCC, go to www.robeson.edu/barbering/ or contact Owen Love at 910- 272-3487 or olove@robeson.edu.