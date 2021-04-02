RCC one site for drive-thru FAFSA events scheduled for April 17

Staff report

LUMBERTON — North Carolina students who need help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, will have the opportunity to get one-on-one guidance from the safety of their cars on April 17.

Robeson Community College will serve as one of 12 locations across the state for the Drive-In To Your Future event that will take place in the student center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive-thru will allow students and families to fill out the form from their cars with the help of financial aid experts. The event will include giveaways every hour, with a grand prize being a free RCC course.

All current high school seniors and college students are invited to attend. Individuals must be a current student to attend and receive assistance.

Students and families are asked to bring their own charged device — a mobile device or laptop. Masked volunteers will answer questions through the car window. Admissions and registration assistance also will be available for enrollment in the summer and fall semesters. Preregister via https://tinyurl.com/RCCfafsaday.

The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students. While progress is being made, FAFSA completions in North Carolina are still down 7% statewide compared to this same time this past year. The most recent data show only 43% of North Carolina students have completed the form. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree.

In 2020, North Carolina students left an estimated $107 million in federal financial aid on the table by not filling out the FAFSA.

The Drive-In To Your Future events are hosted by myFutureNC, the College Foundation of North Carolina, and GEAR Up North Carolina, and are part of the NC First in FAFSA initiative to increase awareness about the importance of filling out the FAFSA.