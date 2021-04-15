We are taught to choose out words carefully

How do you feel about predictive text? You know, how in texts, emails, search engines and things like that it will automatically fill out the words that come next for you in your message. Over the last few years predictive text has found its way into almost every aspect of digital correspondence.
Sometimes predictive text is incredibly helpful and makes discussions or responses easier to accomplish. Sometimes though, it jams up the works because instead of letting you formulate your thoughts, it comes up with a word or statement that isn’t suited for your goals at the time. It takes away from your train of thought and at times even completely throws you out of focus. As intelligent and helpful as it can be, it can’t beat a heart of empathy and compassion. It can’t know the full intention of your heart, or the heart of the one receiving the message.
Sometimes though we let our hearts, tongues, and fingers use their own version of predictive text, and we just say whatever comes to mind without thinking of the consequences or effect it will have on the recipient.
The words of the reckless pierce like swords,
but the tongue of the wise brings healing. – Proverbs 12:18
We have a responsibility to examine our words in the context of anyone who hears them. Paul makes this clear in Ephesians 4:29.
“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.”
Paul makes it clear that our words should be beneficial to everyone that hears them, and that requires us to examine what we communicate. He even puts a special emphasis on how our words affect those who don’t know God.
5 Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. 6 Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone. – Colossians 4
We have this responsibility to examine our speech in any form and to any recipient, and if we are walking in a relationship with God, His Spirit will help us do those things. We just need to make sure we aren’t running on our own predictive text without examination.
Have you ever said something that hurt someone because you didn’t think before you spoke?
Has anyone ever hurt you in that way as well?
How much time do you put into thought before you respond to someone?
Do you ever pray before you speak?
This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]