Church events

PEMBROKE — After several minutes of back and forth, the Lumbee Tribal Council decided Thursday to give council members the option of attending committee meetings virtually if they are not able to do in person.

The decision was made in the form a 14-7 vote to amend the tribe’s Standing Rules of Order and Regulations Governing the Duties of the Tribal Officers and Decorum of Council Meetings, which required all members be present in meeting chambers. The initial motion was that all committee meetings be conducted via teleconference or video conference without the option of attending in the meeting chambers. A “friendly” amendment was attached to the motion.

Language in the unaltered ordinance states the Council “must have reliable internet and present themselves as if they were in chamber.” It also states that tribal members will be allowed to attend and participate in committee meetings virtually.

Before the vote, several Council members aired pros and cons of the amendment.

“It’s time for this council to do what we were elected to do and that is get back in Council chambers,” said Terry Hunt, who represents District 14. “We seen county commissioners, we seen city council, we seen schools boards, churches and schools return. We as a government should return also.”

Hunt said there are ways for Council members to accommodate those who wish to social distance.

“We should not be passing ordinances or resolutions without this Council actually being in these chambers,” he said. “We cannot do the job which we were elected without actually being here.”

Hunt said he is “all for” members doing Zoom, but the Council should meet in its chamber.

Marshil Locklear, District 10, said the Council already has failed to social distance during its first meeting upon returning to its chambers in March. She said during the meeting Council was practicing social distancing but “broke bread” afterwards.

“We were not social distancing,” Locklear said.

“What you’re saying is for the past year,” Locklear added. “We as a council have not been effective in our jobs.”

Sharon Hunt, District 2, said she had “mixed feelings both ways” on the motion.

Hunt said that mileage accumulated to get to meetings were one of the justifications of the council’s stipends.

“If you’re not coming here are you willing to adjust your stipend?” Hunt said. “If we’re going to look at all angles you need to look at all angles.”

Sharon Hunt, who also serves as the tribal secretary, said the council is more productive in person.

The reason meetings were held virtually was because Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders prohibited in-person gatherings, District 8 representative Corbin Eddings said.

“When we initially developed these duties and decorum in response to COVID it was solely and only due to COVID,” he said.

“If anybody can say that they’re a better participant online versus sitting here without those distractions, I’m not that person,” Eddings added.

Wendy Moore, chair of the Constitution and Ordinance Committee that established the initial ordinance, said the Lumbee Tribe needs reform in the area of coming up to date in technology. Stats show 2020 was “by far” the most productive year, she said.

“Where I am situated makes my vote no less or no more important,” Moore said. “I do not agree that you should limit me as a Tribal Council person because I’m going to be a tribal member all the time.”

Moore said it is a violation of her “rights as a tribal person” to decide how she is to participate in a meeting.

“I’m only going to be on the Tribal Council for a short period of time,” she said.

The Lumbee Tribal Council would be doing its members a “disservice” by not opening itself to virtual options, said Reginald Oxendine, who represents District 7.

“If we can’t come into the 21st century like most folks have suggested then I think we are doing a disservice to our Lumbee people, our Tribal Council members, and we’re doing a disservice to the tribe,” he said.

Oxendine said schools and churches are returning to in-person gatherings, but there is still a remote option.

In housing business, Council unanimously voted to give administration the go-ahead to negotiate buying up to 60 acres of land in districts 3, 10 and 13 for the purpose of building affordable housing.

The District 3 property is located at Mt. Moriah Road and U.S. 301 in Robeson County and includes a 10-acre tract of land, which would accommodate 14 lots.

The District 10 tract, which is 40 acres, is located on Great Marsh Church and Covington Farm roads in Robeson County and would accommodate 28 lots.

The District 13 land is located on Parkton and McDonald roads in Cumberland County. The tract is 10 acres in size and would accommodate 14 lots.

In other business on Thursday, Council approved three amendments to three different budgets.

The fiscal year 2020-21 budget was amended by moving $100,000 to the Down Payment Mortgage Assistance line item.

“We’ve been advised that the price of building homes have gone up substantially,” said Pam Hunt, Finance Committee chair.

Council also approved moving $600,000 from the Disaster Recovery line item of the Indian Housing Block Grant Cares Act Budget to General Supplies.

The fiscal year 2019-20 budget was amended to reflect the movement of $10,000 from the Outreach line item to Professional Development.

Outreach encompasses a variety of programs for youth and elders, Pam Hunt said.

“I fully expect that when these new monies come in from LTH (Lumbee Tribal Holdings), which should be happening shortly, that we’ll be able to put that back and more,” she said.

Council also voted to move forward with entering into an agreement with Fast Tz to establish an online store for the selling of tribal merchandise.