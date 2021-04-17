UNCP senior Alexis Baril accepted into Arizona State University

April 16, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report
PEMBROKE — Alexis Baril, who will graduate with her second degree from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in May, has been accepted into Arizona State University School of Music.

Baril will pursue a master’s degree in ethnomusicology in the fall. The Winston-Salem native has also been awarded a scholarship and a teaching assistant position at ASU.

She received her bachelor’s degree in history and American Indian studies in 2019, graduating summa cum laude and will graduate with a degree in music in May. She was a member of Esther G. Maynor Honors College and Sigma Alpha Iota Music Fraternity. Since her freshman year, Baril has been a member of the marching band and was a drum major for three band seasons. She currently serves as chair of the Athletic Band Council and the Music Student Council.

Outside the classroom, Baril took advantage of service-learning opportunities in the community, volunteered with her music fraternity, served as a tutor, participated in highway cleanup initiatives and assisted with high school marching bands.

“UNC Pembroke may be small, but I have no doubts about the quality of my education. I found my path here and I’m proud to be a Brave,” she said.

Baril’s goal is to earn a doctorate in ethnomusicology, continue her indigenous music studies and teach at a university.