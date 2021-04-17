Program at RCC opens doors to video game industry

Students at Robeson Community College have completed their first semester of Simulation and Game Development, or SGD. The new program for RCC was chosen because of the interest students in Robeson County and surrounding counties showed. Currently, the program is a concentration of RCC’s existing Information Technology Program, but as enrollment in the program grows, RCC’s plans to create a program specifically for SGD.
The SGD program was one of eight new programs RCC offered this past fall.
“We are so excited to add these new programs to our academic offerings. We want students to see RCC as its natural college of choice,” said Patrena Benton Elliott, vice president for Instruction and Support Services. “To do so, we want to ensure that our programs continue to be relevant and necessary to meet student’s educational and workforce pursuits.”
Simulation and Game Development is an application that is used not only for entertainment, but also for other significant purposes that can be applicable to different areas such as education, business, and health care. It is a versatile nature of the game development process that combines sound, art, control systems, artificial intelligence, and human factors, making the software game development practice different from traditional software development.
Once students complete this two-year program, they can start on a career as a game developer, programmer, designer, and 3-D artist.
“Students will need to have a strong portfolio for job opportunities. A portfolio is proof of your talents and creations in the field. Our program will allow students to add elements to their portfolio during their time in this program,” said Ian Smeigh, Information Technology instructor at RCC. “At this time, the job availability would put students in the research triangle area but, as the program grows, Robeson County may be able to draw some industry to our county.”
Smeigh said there are many advantages of enrolling in RCC’s SGD program versus other colleges.
“RCC offers one-on-one assistance and hands-on experience,” he said.
He also said the biggest draw for this program is the ability for local students to get an education in simulation and game development at an affordable cost without having to travel. The classes offered allow students to be creative and practical to create games, 3D models and learn about the art of game development as a whole.
“Our classes are designed to be fun and practical,” Smeigh said.
Some of the course work in the SGD program includes the development of a student’s ability to create, store, communicate, exchange, and use the information to solve technical issues related to simulation and game development, interactive media, network systems, programming, and software development.
For Patrick Stephenson, an SGD student, making video games has been his dream since he was 5 years old. He said the path has been difficult at times, but he has stuck with it.
“I tried programming, but it wasn’t best suited for me. I found game design to be more in line with what I am passionate about,” he said.
Expense has also been an issue for Stephenson, who said he had been trying to save up to afford to go away to a four-year school.
“When I saw RCC was offering game design and development, it was a welcomed, pleasant surprise,” he said.
Stephenson, who says he is not much of a school guy, enjoyed his first SGD class and found himself excited to go to class.
“Smeigh is a great teacher, and the in-class and homework assignments were engaging and fun. I found myself being more creative. The work forced us to develop ideas like creating games with very specific criterias or making an entire game based around a few nouns and verbs,” Stephenson said.
For more information on SGD or other Information Technology programs, go to www.robeson.edu.
Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College.