Church events

Are you a coffee person? If the answer is yes, there’s probably someone out there who thinks they are more of a coffee person.

There are so many variations to the coffee creation and drinking process, it’s unbelievable at times. When I first started drinking coffee it was for purely survival purposes. I was running a summer camp program that allowed me roughly six hours of sleep a night from June to August. I would be up at 5:30 a.m. and out of pure desire to live would grab a cup of coffee from the camp kitchen and pour in hefty amounts of sugar and cream, but it was never something I desired. Years later I would adapt to Keurig and K-Cups. Then I would try cold brew. Then I moved to drinking black coffee. Then I tried grinding my own beans. Then just this week I started grinding my beans, using a French press, and drinking it black.

That’s been my journey. It may not look the same as everyone else’s, but it’s where I arrived at. Daily I’ll grab a co-worker a cup of coffee in a drive-thru who gets 15 creams and 15 sugars. We are in different places, but we both are drinking coffee.

I don’t judge him or anyone else who drinks it differently. My 13-year-old daughter likes her coffee to basically be a sugary milkshake. It all boils down to a drink based on a coffee bean, which is really the pit of a cascara (coffee cherry) and comes from either an arabica or robusta plant. As long as coffee is the base, it’s coffee.

Christianity has as many variations and branches as coffee does, most likely more. Many people are divided over different elements of it. Some are minor preferences, some are major theological issues, but the biggest thing is that at the core of it, Christ is the center. If coffee stops containing coffee, it’s not coffee. If Christianity stops containing Christ (as the Bible shows Him), it stops being Christianity.

“6 I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you to live in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — 7 which is really no gospel at all. Evidently some people are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert the gospel of Christ. 8 But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God’s curse! 9 As we have already said, so now I say again: If anybody is preaching to you a gospel other than what you accepted, let them be under God’s curse!” – Galatians 1.

Our focus should be less on the divisions and differences and more on what unites. As Paul says to the Corinthians church, this is FIRST importance.

“1 Now, brothers and sisters, I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand. 2 By this gospel you are saved, if you hold firmly to the word I preached to you. Otherwise, you have believed in vain. 3 For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, 4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures,” – 1 Corinthians 15

People will be on different steps of their journey with Christ. They may be at different places. They may even arrive at different understandings and differences than you, but the core of who Jesus is and what He does should never change. If you need to argue over something, let it be coffee, but let Christ be what unifies.

What is the biggest difference in faith you have with your friends?

What’s something someone you know believes that you don’t agree with yourself?

Are you able to love them despite not agreeing with them?

Do you know why you believe what you believe?

How do you take your coffee?