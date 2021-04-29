Know your purpose or need before asking God for Victory

What would you say is your battle right now? What are you fighting against right now? What are you fighting for?

If God gave you “Victory” today, what would that mean for you?

These are some questions that came up in my prayer time today. I feel like outside of impending struggles that come against us, we tend to not be in a battle. When things “calm down” in our lives we usually fall back to a place of rest or complacency, and we don’t feel like we are in a battle again until something attacks us. But the reality is, if we aren’t in a battle, there isn’t victory. That doesn’t mean we are to attack others or anything like that, but simply that we have a focus. We have a goal. We have something we are moving toward.

Our battle might be removing sins or negative practices in our lives. Our battle might be loving difficult people. Our battle might be getting out of debt. Our battle might be getting help mentally or emotionally. Our battle might be forgiveness of others. We all face the potential to have numerous unique battles in our lives, but we all have the same potential to just become complacent and stop fighting all together. I would challenge you, and encourage you, don’t be in that place. God wants to fight for us, God wants to give us victory, but there’s no victory to be had in complacency and apathy. Check out Psalm 20:

1 May the Lord answer you when you are in distress; may the name of the God of Jacob protect you. 2 May he send you help from the sanctuary and grant you support from Zion. 3 May he remember all your sacrifices and accept your burnt offerings. 4 May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed. 5 May we shout for joy over your victory and lift up our banners in the name of our God. May the Lord grant all your requests. 6 Now this I know: The Lord gives victory to his anointed. He answers him from his heavenly sanctuary with the victorious power of his right hand. 7 Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God. 8 They are brought to their knees and fall, but we rise up and stand firm. 9 Lord, give victory to the king! Answer us when we call!

God is in support of us. God wants to give us Victory, but we need to actually be able to come to Him with requests, with a goal, with a focus, with a need. There are probably victories we’ve missed in our lives because we were either not fighting for things, or because we didn’t bother to ask God for help. None of this is about doing anything in our own strength, but simply having an intentional focus, and an intentional dependence on God. One of my favorite Bible verses is in the story of the exodus.

The frightened Israelites were facing the impending attack of the Egyptians. They knew their battle, they knew their focus, but Moses knew their God as He told them, “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” — Exodus 14:14.

Some takeaway reminders:

— Don’t be so content that you stop fighting for things.

— Don’t try to face every battle on your own.

— Know what Victory in your circumstances looks like, so you will know what to look for.

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]