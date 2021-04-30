Career and College Promise program at RCC allows high school students to earn college credits

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is proud to offer North Carolina high school students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school.

The Career and College Promise is designed to allow students the educational opportunity to get a jump start on the completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees that lead to college transfer or provide entry-level job skills. The college’s CCP pathway is aligned with the K-12 curriculum, and career and college-ready standards adopted by the North Carolina State Board of Education. The program is free to all students who maintain an unweighted 2.8 GPA and meet all other eligibility requirements. Career and College Promise is a commitment to helping every qualified student gain access to an affordable college education.

“The CCP program has allowed many high school students the opportunity to attend college. Public Schools of Robeson County enroll in tuition-free college courses and receive their textbooks free,” said Patricia Locklear, director of Admissions & Enrollment Services at RCC. “This allows them the chance to get a head start on college as well as their workforce preparation,”

According to Locklear, the CCP provides the student with a firsthand experience of what to expect in a real college class setting.

For Breanna Terranova, a sophomore at East Carolina University, taking college courses while enrolled at Lumberton High School allowed her to get the feel of college courses.

Terranova took two math courses and received one credit for each class.

“I chose to take Math 171 and Math 172 because I wanted to gain college credits while still in high school to be ahead of the game,” Terranova said. “Math is not my strongest area, so I was able to focus better and have less pressure since I was still in high school.”

Terranova said she enjoyed the online class and her instructor was extremely helpful.

The North Carolina CCP Legislation was passed in 2011 and began serving students in January of 2012. Robeson Community College currently has about 300 high school students in Robeson County who are taking advantage of the program.

There are three pathways of CCP that can help advance eligible students’ post-high school success. The College Transfer Pathway provides tuition-free course credits toward the AA, AS, AATP, ASTP, AE, ADN, AFA-Music, AFA-Theatre, or AFA-Visual Arts. These credits will transfer seamlessly to any UNC System or participating private college or university.

The Career and Technical Education Pathway provides tuition-free course credits toward a certificate, diploma, or state or industry-recognized workforce credential.

The Cooperative Innovative High School Pathway allows students to begin earning tuition-free college credits as a high school student by attending an approved Cooperative Innovative High School.

The number of college credit hours a student can earn while in high school can vary. Robeson Community College has had some students complete 12 credit hours in one semester while other students have completed three credit hours per semester.

“We have had students who graduated high school and had earned 50 + credit hours and were very close to completing an associate degree,” Locklear said.

Robeson Community College offers a variety of classes for students.

According to Locklear, most students take the general education requirements like English, Math, Social Sciences, and Fine Arts/Humanities.

“We also have students who are interested in career technical classes such as electrical or industrial systems, and those students will take electrical, hydraulics, and blueprint-reading classes,” Locklear said.

Courses that are covered in the Comprehensive Articulation Agreement (CAA) are fully transferable to all 16 public N.C. universities and to most of the private colleges as well.

The CCP pathway can also increase a student’s grade point average. When a student begins taking college courses, they begin to build their college transcript. The grades earned in these courses are on the student’s college transcript and follow them to any future college they plan to attend. The grades from curriculum courses are also sent to their high schools and are included on the student’s transcript at their high school.

A few of the college courses may also be used to complete high school requirements. Weighted the same as advanced placement courses, college transfer courses are equivalent for grade point averages on high school transcripts.

A student must be a junior or senior in high school and must have an unweighted GPA of 2.8 or higher to be eligible for CCP. Students in both public and private high schools are eligible for the program.

The college courses are offered several ways for high school students. The location of the classes varies depending on the courses taken. Before COVID-19, several RCC classes were broadcast to the Public Schools of Robeson County through RCC’s Information Highway room to PSRC’s Information Highway rooms at each high school. Some students are bussed to campus for classes such as emergency medical science, nurse aide, cosmetology, industrial systems, and biology. Other courses are offered online.

“We have an option that I think is suitable for any student interested in earning free college credits. Since COVID, we have had to adapt as everyone else and transition the majority of our classes to an online environment,” Locklear said.

“When necessary, some students are still required to come to campus for clinical purposes but have done so in a safe environment ensuring all safety protocols and social distancing are in place,” she added.

If a student is interested in earning college credit through RCC’s CCP, they may contact their guidance counselor or one of RCC’s CCP advisors that is assigned to each high school. The advisor will provide them with a CCP application that must be completed and signed by both student and parent, and then the guidance counselor or principal. A course of study plan will then be developed to help map out the best classes for their future career field.

Maureen Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College. She can be reached by calling 910-740-3615 or via email at [email protected]