You can’t run from your spiritual responsibilities when in pain

May 6, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

How we give of ourselves when we are burnt out or broken says a lot about who we are as people, and where we are in our faith.

I think we can all say we have been in a place where we are just absolutely exhausted with everything. Maybe we’ve had a hard day. We’ve experienced a loss. We are angry or bitter. Just something is overwhelming us, and all we want to do is to run away from everything. Basically becoming spiritual ostriches. Things get hard, run, or bury our heads.

There are times we all experience this. Even Jesus had a moment like this in Matthew 14 when he found out that his cousin John The Baptist had been beheaded. John was his family. John was the one who baptized Him. John prepared the way for all the ministry did. And while Jesus was off serving others, John was imprisoned and killed by petty selfish people. Jesus was hurt, and His response was to want to isolate. Maybe to grieve, maybe to pray, maybe to think, but it was his goal.

13 When Jesus heard what had happened, he withdrew by boat privately to a solitary place. Hearing of this, the crowds followed him on foot from the towns.

Jesus wanted some time to Himself, but He didn’t get it. The crowds followed. Just like so often when we want a break to ourselves or from ourselves, the world doesn’t slow down either. Jesus didn’t rebuke them, or run. He didn’t respond in anger or in frustration. He had compassion. When He was hurting and needed compassion most Himself, Jesus gave it to others.

14 When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them and healed their sick.

He didn’t just do a drive-by healing. He stayed. If you keep reading, this is where the feeding of the 5,000 with the loaves and fish takes place. Jesus kept serving even when He was so wounded. But then He still took time to take care of Himself.

23 After he had dismissed them, he went up on a mountainside by himself to pray. Later that night, he was there alone,

Jesus pushed through the time of hurt in order to have compassion on others, but then He still made sure He took time to spend with God, deal with what He was going through and to not ignore it.

That’s what we need to see.

When we are hurting we recognize it.

When others are hurting, we don’t push them away, and we don’t run from the responsibilities God gives us in the lives of people He places in front of us.

We can’t substitute service for healing. We can’t substitute ministry for prayer. We still need to take care of ourselves spiritually, even when we are doing spiritual things.

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]