Lumberton congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints names Jones bishop

May 6, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report
Ertle C. Jones, left, is the new bishop for the Lumberton congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His counselor is Scottie R. Culbreth, right. Courtesy photo | Paul McAlister

Courtesy photo | Paul McAlister

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop.

Ertle C. Jones succeeds Robert Pardue, who served for many years.

The Church of Jesus Christ has a lay ministry. Bishops and other local leaders serve voluntarily, without pay, and do so in addition to the family, employment and other community responsibilities. Members do not generally request specific positions. Instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance from the Lord through prayer.

After Jones expressed his willingness to accept this new calling, the stake presidency presented his name to the Lumberton congregation.

Bishop Jones has lived in the Lumberton area for most of his life. Before his call to serve as bishop, Jones served as an elders quorum president, where he planned Sunday meetings, activities, ministering and service. A bishop’s foremost responsibility is to the rising generation in the congregation, including young, single adults.

Excited about this new opportunity to serve, Jones said, “My testimony is very simple: It’s true.”

While a bishop has oversight for everything, he has a lot of help. Serving with Bishop Jones as a counselor is Scottie R. Culbreth, who will help him carry out the responsibility of ministering to the congregation’s spiritual and temporal needs.

The Lumberton congregation meets at 4901 Independence Drive. Visitors are always welcome to join worship services each Sunday at 10 a.m.