RCC celebrates Education Program graduates during pinning ceremony

May 7, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Nine graduates of Robeson Community College’s Education Program were celebrated during a recent pinning ceremony.

The ceremony took place Tuesday on the RCC campus. Being pinned with a ribbon were graduates Elizabeth Blanks, Lori Brockington, Sheunna Council, Jaylene Hernandez, Jaszline Lloyd, Abagale Logan, Kaylee Perry, Kasurry Russell and Jaquisha Taylor. The graduates also were given a copy of “Maybe: A Story About the Endless Potential in All of Us,” which was written by New York Times best-selling author Kobi Yamada. “Maybe” is a story about all the possibilities in life and the unbound potential everyone holds inside.

To learn more about the Education Program at RCC visit https://www.robeson.edu/education or contact Education Program Director Phoebe Chavis-Harris at [email protected] or 910-272-3448.

The program is accepting applications for new students for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.