Church of the Week

Remember when you were a kid and imagination made everything easily become a toy? For me it was swords. Everything was a sword. Rolled up newspaper, sword. Paper towel roll, sword. Grandma’s broom that “mysteriously” got broken, sword. Sticks in the yard, sword. I was constantly arming myself with swords and running out into the yard to battle my evil foes; Tree number 1, clothes line pole, air, and tree number 2.

I had no real battles to fight, and I honestly had no real need for a sword, but it didn’t stop me. I was equipped and I was confident. It didn’t matter if other kids thought my sword was junk or silly, I was bold and happy with what I had.

As believers we handle a spiritual sword on a regular basis.

“And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God,” — Ephesians 6:17

As we get older, we often tend to put our swords away, both in toy and biblical formats. We get uncomfortable talking about scripture or quoting it. Some people feel awkward or ashamed to use it audibly or pull one out in public. Most people’s swords don’t even get used privately. They sit in dashboards or backseats of cars. They sit on shelves next to board games, or take up spaces on nightstands collecting dust. But it is so powerful in our life and in the lives of others if we would simply still use it.

“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” — Hebrews 4:12

The word is a sword that wounds, but also brings healing. It doesn’t just need to be wielded in online arguments or to put on a show, but to allow it to actually change our lives as well. When we let it be used on ourselves, almost self-inflicted wounds, we become stronger and more like we are called to be.

This past weekend I saw a child with a balloon sword walking through a mall. He had no shame, fear, or insecurities. He boldly went up to every stranger showing them what he possessed, and if they gave him permission, he gave them a solid balloon sword thrashing. I stood back watching this child, a little jealous, but also thinking that if we were as bold and as comfortable with the sword God gives us, we would be stronger as Christians, and better as individual believers.

What’s the status of your sword?

When’s the last time you actually spent time in the word to be challenged, not just check off a box?

Have there ever been times you know scripture would have helped a situation, but you were too uncomfortable to share?