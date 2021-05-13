Church of the Week

First Baptist Church of Maxton

— Pastor: Rev. Carl Redding

— Address: 107 N. Florence St., Maxton

— Telephone: 910-844-3360

— Church Services: Sunday School 9:45 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service, 11 p.m.; Tuesday Bible study, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.

— Congregation: 50

— Established: 1891

—Favorite Verse: II Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”