RCC holds pinning ceremony for nursing students

May 14, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report
Two graduates of Robeson Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program have their photos taken together after being pinned during a recent ceremony. Courtesy photo | Robeson Community College

Two graduates of Robeson Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program have their photos taken together after being pinned during a recent ceremony.

Courtesy photo | Robeson Community College

LUMBERTON — Graduating students in the Associate Degree Nursing program were honored recently during a pinning ceremony at Robeson Community College.

The ceremony took place Tuesday in the auditorium on the campus in Lumberton, with social distancing measures in place. Each graduate was pinned and given a traditional lamp to carry. Students recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge, which is a modified version of the Hippocratic Oath and is named after the founder of modern nursing.

Pinned during Tuesday’s celebration were Weam Bashir, Davida Nicole Billings, Laura Michelle Britt, Alicia Ann Carter, Brianna Nicole Chavez, Kandida Chavis, Matthew Keith Collins, Janel Caprice Cox, Josiah Cruz, Kylie Michelle Davis, Kristen Sue Emanuel, Katrina Finney, Sean Groves, Kayla Nicole Hammonds, Samantha Rae Hill, Bria Hipp, Brittany Lachelle Hunt, Kristin Elizabeth Jernigan, Heather Nicole Lewis, Briana Layne Lowery, Sierra O’Stella Lowery, Thomas Brennon Lowery, Crystal Weindel Monroe, Kim Payne, Amanda Marie Powell, Nicholas Swain Rogers, Sheena Michelle Sampson, Vanessa Hammonds Sanderson, Quataja Scott, Holly Jo Sellers, Chrystal Dowd Singletary, Brittney Ford Smith, Melinda Riley Strickland, Allyssa Brianna Strong, Baleigh Alexis Taylor, Cierra Worriax and Sierra Ann Michelle Wright.

To learn more about the Associate Degree Nursing program, contact Eva Meekins, program director, at [email protected] or 910-272-3398.