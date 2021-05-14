Panic-buying only makes a gas shortage worse

For anyone who was around during the oil embargo of 1973, this past week was a flashback.
For those of you who weren’t around in 1973, a history lesson: During the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries imposed an embargo against the United States — heavily dependent on oil from the Middle East at the time — in retaliation for the U.S. decision to resupply the Israeli military and to gain leverage in the post-war peace negotiations. The embargo wasn’t lifted until March 1974 when there were promising prospects for a negotiated peace. A peace deal was never signed.
Granted, this past week was not as bad as the year of the economy-strangling gasoline shortages in 1973-74. The lines at gasoline pumps aren’t as long; fewer gasoline stations are dry; there have been fewer fights between frustrated motorists; this shortage won’t last a year and only one region has been hit hard.
We’re not out of the petro woods yet, but the owners of the Colonial Pipeline, which was the victim of a ransomware attack, regained control of their 5,500-mile-long petroleum-products highway on Wednesday and said Thursday that gasoline deliveries were underway in all of its markets, but it will take “several days” for things to return to normal.
That sounds promising. So, everyone take a deep breath and try not to panic.
Which brings us to the point where we acknowledge the obvious. Some of us in Robeson County, and across the South, didn’t help alleviate the problem.
“How so?” you ask.
Some people engaged in panic-buying. They would pull up to a gasoline pump, fill their tanks and then proceed to fill any number of containers with gasoline. There are reports that some people filled plastic bags with gasoline.
For the record: That’s not a safe practice. Plastic bags, regardless of quality, aren’t designed to contain gasoline. Nuff said.
Granted, no one knew how long the flow of gasoline from wells to motorists would be interrupted. Given that, it’s understandable if people wanted to be prepared for a lengthy shortage. But, if you roll up to a pump and roll away with $100, $200, $300 or more of gasoline, all you’re doing is exacerbating the shortage, and possibly leaving someone farther back in line high and gasoline dry.
In the days until the fuel flow returns to normal be considerate to other motorists. They’re in need of gasoline, too, and probably just as worried as you.
Take what you need and conserve what you have. Eliminate unnecessary trips. Don’t go out to dinner. Tell mom or grandma you can’t make it this weekend. Call her and tell her you love her and will come visit as soon as the fuel shortage ends. Maybe don’t go to church Sunday or to Wednesday Bible study. Worship or study with your family or online with fellow believers.
And here’s a blast from the past: carpool. Yes, it’s a concept that arose from the days when the United States was a junkie for Middle East oil. People who worked together or near one another’s places of employment and had similar schedules rode to work together and home again in a single vehicle.
Next time this sort of thing happens, don’t panic! Think. Conserve. Be considerate to fellow motorists. Share the burden, or the ride.
And tell elected leaders we want America to remain strong, secure and energy independent.