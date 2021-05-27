Embrace the eternity God has placed in your heart

Hector Miray Contributing columnist

Have you ever looked at your phone and been totally surprised by some feature or app you had no idea was there?

I think I went 3 years before I knew I had a whole separate function for QR code readers. There’s a focus mode I’ve never clicked on. I just started using blue light filters last month. There’s just always something deep in the programming of it that I’ve yet to discover or put into practice.

All these functions were intentionally put there, and absolutely serve a purpose, but not everyone is aware of all that truly dwells within their phones, and the same is true for what dwells within our own hearts and souls.

One of the verses of scripture I’ve always found so poignant and beautiful was Ecclesiastes 3:11: “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.”

I love the idea that God makes everything beautiful in it’s own time, but the part that always stood out to me is that God has put eternity in our hearts. We are built to long for more than this world can fulfill. We are built to long for more than we can see or perceive as things are. The concept of eternity is such a hard one. As a human it’s easy to understand something that ends. We see things end all the time. But eternity is something bigger than we can fathom. Just trying to contemplate something that never ends is literally more than our brains can compute.

I think that’s part of the mystery though. God has put something in us beyond our ability to easily understand, and it spurs us to dig deeper. As the verse said, we can’t fully understand what God has already done, let alone what He will do. But trying to understand is part of the journey.

I remember buying my first cell phone in 2001. A chunky, brick-like hunk of plastic. But it was more technology in a phone than I had ever had. You could do things like play that game Snake and when you first could text you had to push the buttons a million times just to get to the right letters. That was still more than we had ever seen beforehand. Every new generation is more and more surprised with all that they discover with the advancement of technology, and less impressed with what they see when they look back.

When we actually keep examining that desire for eternity in our hearts and furthering our understanding of all that God has done, and who He is, not only will we still be in awe of what is ahead, but we will be just as encouraged and blessed at what we see when we look back. God has placed eternity in us, we need to make sure we aren’t ignoring it.

What’s an app you’ve never used on your phone?

Have you ever considered the concept that eternity is placed in your heart, that it’s part of you?

What’s the hardest part about God for you to understand?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton.