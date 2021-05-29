Robeson Community College offers many pathways to successful future

This is always an exciting time of the year, as graduations are held and students begin the next chapter in their life. As one door closes, another always opens.

This year we celebrated 332 graduates as they walked across the stage in our drive-thru ceremony. Even in the rain, it turned out to be one of the best graduations we have ever had. You could feel the excitement in the air. To all of our graduates, congratulations, we know that you will do great things with your life.

Our area high schools are also celebrating with commencement ceremonies as those students complete the requirements for their high school diploma, and in some cases, even associates degrees. We congratulate you as well on your achievements, and I invite you to please consider Robeson Community College as your next step if you haven’t already done so. Robeson Community College is a wonderful place to gain valuable skills, receive hands-on training, and build a foundation that will set the stage for your future.

Robeson Community College offers several pathways to success that I would like to tell you about.

If your dream has always been to attend a four-year university, we can help get you there. If for some reason you applied to a university and were not accepted, please come see us, and please don’t give up on your dream of being a UNCP Brave, a UNC Tarheel, an NCSU Wolfpack, a UNCW Seahawk, an FSU Bronco, or an ECU Pirate. Robeson Community College has several articulation agreements with colleges in the UNC System, as well as local private universities. You can take all your general education requirements at RCC, transfer, and end up right where you always wanted to be. We offer the associate of arts and associate of science, both of which offer a seamless transition to all 16 colleges in the UNC System. So, save some money, stay local, and then transfer to the university of your dreams. You truly can start at RCC and go anywhere.

If your dream is to get a job in a specific field, such as nursing, culinary, cosmetology, HVAC, cybersecurity, industrial systems, accounting, radiography, law enforcement, electrical systems, or welding, RCC has got you covered! We offer several programs that lead to an associate of applied science, diploma, or certificate. You can get the training you need to be successful in whatever career you decide is right for you. Please visit our website, www.robeson.edu, to learn more about our academic programs.

If you are looking to enter the workforce as soon as possible, please consider our short-term, continuing education and workforce development programs. These programs can be completed quickly and you can hit the ground running, well prepared for the workforce. These training programs can lead to long-term careers in areas such as emergency medical science, firefighter technology, massage therapy, nail technician, esthetics, barbering, health occupations, and more.

If you are worried about money, I have good news! Many of our programs have financial assistance available through scholarships, grants, and financial aid.

Just this week, the governor of North Carolina has announced the Longleaf Commitment Grant program for eligible 2021 North Carolina high school graduates that attend one of the 58 community colleges in the state. This is an amazing opportunity for 2021 high school graduates that want to attend Robeson Community College. This grant will cover tuition and fees toward a degree or to attain transfer credit at RCC. Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive from $700 to $2,800 per year, for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award.

We are so excited about this grant opportunity and what it will mean for our students and our community, as many high school graduates could potentially attend Robeson Community College at no cost.

If you are not a 2021 high school graduate, there are many other opportunities for financial assistance for those eligible, such as through Pell grants, scholarships, and other opportunities. Please come by to see us to see if you are eligible to receive funding. We will exhaust every possibility to see what you are qualified to receive.

We welcome you to our campus. Please feel free to stop by and visit our Summer Advising Center located in Building 13, the Student Center to register for Fall 2021 classes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Registration for continuing education and workforce development classes is ongoing and new classes begin each week. Please stop by Building 18 to register or call 910-272-3630.

We hope to see you soon!

Melissa Singler is president of Robeson Community College.