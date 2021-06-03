Church of the week

June 3, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Elrod Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Gary Chavis

— Address: 538 McRae Road, Rowland

— Telephone: 910-422-8201

— Church Services: Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer and Bible Study, 7-8 p.m.

— Congregation: 200

— Established: circa 1970

— Favorite Verse: Philippians 1:6

“[B]eing confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ.”