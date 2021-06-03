I hate getting stains on clothes, and, sadly, I’m an incredibly messy person, so getting stains on clothes is pretty much a guaranteed occurrence. Getting stains on clothes is not as bad if the stain can be cleaned or removed. But more often than not, the stains I acquire become permanent fixtures.

I don’t give up easily; I pull out all the stops to try and get the stains out. Shout, Tide pens, Resolve, Awesome pre-treaters, soaking in cold water, rubbing alcohol, all the things. I try every way I know possible, but often my clothes end up with stains that will outlive their ability to be worn.

The stains become permanent, and nothing I have the power to do will separate them from my clothes. The stains are stubborn and resilient, the only thing more resilient than my stains is God’s love.

One of my favorite passages is the declaration of the stubborn resilience of God’s love in Romans 8.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38-39

This list Paul gives the Roman church states in no vague terms that there is literally nothing we can face that is going to separate us from God’s love. We know that Satan actively tries, but often we feel like our own actions and circumstances could prove effective in doing it as well. Separating us from or removing the love that God has given. But what we see here is that none of the things we face are capable of removing the love that God so generously gives. We didn’t earn it or plan it, and we have no control over removing it.

So the next time you have a stubborn stain, let it be a moderately frustrating reminder that God’s love is not something we can easily get rid of, but also take care of your stain quickly.

What’s the worst stain you ever had?

What is the most effective stain-removing trick you’ve used?

What is something you once feared would cause God to stop loving you?

Are you confident now that His love will never leave?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]