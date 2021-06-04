Robeson Community College announces Presidential Scholars

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is proud to release the official list of the Spring 2021 Presidential Scholars.

Presidential Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 4.0 GPA within the semester.

The Presidential Scholars are from:

— Dillon, South Carolina, Amanda Bailey Arnette.

Fairmont, Loisteen D. Bartley, Maria Josephine Floyd and Benjamin Caleb Gilley.

— Fayetteville, Caleb R. Kraus, Jennifer Parks Lowery and Tomas Luis Perez.

— Hope Mills, Jason Timothy Branch.

— Laurel Hill, Marissa Aidan Cheek.

— Laurinburg, Jamie Lynn Boone.

— Lumberton, Adrian Velazquez Barrales, Ethan Cole Driggers, Beatriz A. Flores, Jonna Talley Hunt, Yovani Larios-Saavedra, Destiny Nicole Locklear, Carlos Gustavo Luna Lopez, Lydia Shantel McIver, Samuel Perez Ambros, Bianca Baaqia Powers, Deidre Gayle Rogers, Kendra Scott, Riley Nicol Scott, Drake Trung Van Truong, Shelly Ann Wilkins and Savannah Dawn Young.

— Maxton, Tiffany Rena Chavis, Courtney Danell Clark, Emily Michelle Hunt and Chailee Ley’Ouna Jones.

Orrum, Walker Dwayne Mishue.

— Parkton, Danny Edward Diemert, Justine Diemert, Jennifer Garcia Cruz and Sugey Guadalupe Ruiz Bolaina.

— Pembroke, Kalissa M. Bonilla and Stephanie Lynn McGirt.

— Proctorville, Lateisha Shavon Billings.

— Red Springs, Vanessa Locklear Bartch, Xiomara Capote-Mata and Nathaniel Lee Jordan.

— Rowland, Cameron Elisha Graham and Faith Locklear.

— Sanford, Dakota Brooke Hallman.

— Shannon, Miguel Angel Alvarado, Jessica Ann Britt, Andrew Lewis, Ricky Locklear and Eufemia Reyes Regino.

— St. Pauls, Alexandra Jean Evans, Amber Nicole Jackson, Azucena Maldonado-Aguilar, Ashalei Lyn Monroe, Elizabeth Olan Lopez, Dulce Christal Rocha Vera, Jorge Mijangos Santes and Marco Antonio Torres-Blanco.

— Wagram, Krystal Clark.

— Whiteville, Kayla MacKenzie Ward.