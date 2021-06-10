Church of the week

St. Pauls Presbyterian Church

— Pastor: Rev. P.J. Southam

— Address: 228 N. Old Stage Road, St. Pauls

— Phone: 910-865-5147

— Service schedule: Sunday, Worship Service, 11 a.m.

— Denomination: Presbyterian Church U.S.A.

— Congregation: 120

— Established: 1799

— Favorite scripture: Ephesians 2:8

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:”