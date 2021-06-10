Obedience to Jesus should not be based in fear or selfish desires

June 10, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

Do you do things to earn rewards? Like buy so many coffees and get a free one. So many oil changes and get a free tire rotation. Earning points you can use to redeem later for purchases etc. Some businesses use punch cards. Some use apps. Some have you follow a website or phone number on a receipt. But it boils down to you doing things either intentionally to be rewarded, or you keep track of what you are doing so that you can be rewarded for what you are already doing.

It’s not a bad system if your actions and desired rewards match up. My favorite burger place in Fayetteville has a punch card and for every so many purchases, you receive a free hot dog. But I don’t actually want a hot dog, so I don’t bother. The reward doesn’t line up with my desires, so I don’t pay attention to what I’m earning. The balance of your actions and your motivations.

There are many people in the world that view obedience like that. If I obey God, I will be rewarded. If I obey, I’ll be forgiven. If I obey, then maybe I’ll get the job I’m applying for, or the spouse of my dreams. We treat our obedience like it’s a reward system we hope to cash in when things seem opportune. But that’s not how God works.

Our obedience shouldn’t be based in fear, but it also shouldn’t be based in selfish desire. The basis for our obedience Jesus makes clear in John 14:15: “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”

Jesus makes this simple statement. The only motivation that will ever truly be sufficient to cause us to live in obedience is love. If we are motivated by fear, eventually we will be distracted or brave. If we are motivated by desire, we will eventually become distracted, apathetic, or desire something more. There will be other rewards that don’t require obedience that we settle for. They are like offering a college student a Happy Meal to finish their degree. Just not worth it.

Not only does our obedience show our love to Jesus, but Jesus shows that it establishes the depth of our relationship. In John 15:14 Jesus makes this statement: “You are my friends if you do what I command you.”

Obedience carried out not only shows that we love God, but it also shows that we have an authentic relationship and friendship with Him. Any other reward we are pursuing or hope for will pale in comparison to that.

Have you ever done things for the wrong motive?

What’s the best reward program you use?

What area of your obedience could be strengthened by your love for Christ?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]