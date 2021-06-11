UNCP graduate set to begin her dentistry residency

Staff report

PEMBROKE — An alumna of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently passed the North Carolina State Dental Board examination and will soon begin her residency at East Carolina University.

Kennedi Henry received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 2016 before obtaining a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine in May. She is set to begin a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency at ECU this month.

After the completion of her residency, Henry plans to pursue an associateship at a practice in a rural community.

“When I reflect on my time at UNCP, I have concluded that deciding to attend the university for my undergraduate training was the best decision that I have ever made,” said Dr. Henry, a Richmond County native.

“During my time in the chemistry department, I was offered multiple opportunities to conduct research and be taught in small-class settings with excellent faculty. The faculty, staff and advisors at UNCP helped me become who I am today, and I know that I would not have succeeded without their guidance and willingness to teach.

“I truly believe that I am a testament to UNCP’s motto of ‘get there from here.’ This university paved the way for a small-town girl from Hamlet, N.C., to become a doctor of dental medicine, and, for that, I am forever grateful. UNCP will always be my home.”