Lumberton youth wins Bible Drill, advances to national tournament

LUMBERTON — Jahna Lynn Locklear recently was named winner of the State Youth Bible Drill, according to the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association.

Locklear won the drill in Hudson and was awarded a scholarship certificate in the amount of $2,500 to use at the college of her choice. She will advances to the National Invitational Bible Drill Tournment to be held Thursday and Friday in Dallas. As the State Youth Bible Drill winner, Locklear will represent Burnt Swamp Baptist Church, Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, and the state of North Carolina in the National Drill.

Jahna is the daughter of Joey and Jodella Locklear of Lumberton.

She attends Burnt Swamp Baptist Church, located at 216 Evergreen Church Road in Lumberton.

Her family and members of Burnt Swamp Baptist Church are “very proud of Jahna and wish her the best of luck in Texas.” They ask that people “keep Jahna in your prayers as she travels to Dallas, Texas, and competes in the National Invitational Bible Drill Tournament.”