Local college participating in COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

June 11, 2021
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A local college has accepted the challenge to participate in the White House and the U.S. Department of Education’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.

Recognizing the value of the COVID-19 vaccination in ensuring the safety of its students, faculty, staff and community, Robeson Community College joins forces with more than 260 colleges and universities nationwide in an effort to end the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks of the virus from occurring.

“We are committed to doing our part in helping to end this pandemic, to save lives, and to return back to normalcy,” RCC President Melissa Singler said. “I believe that our RCC family, our students, our alum and our community are ready to step up to the challenge to make a difference as we join forces with our peers in education in helping increase vaccination rates in Robeson County, the state, and the nation.”

The Challenge is part of a national vaccination “Month of Action,” Friday through July 4, announced earlier this month by President Joe Biden. The goal of the campaign is to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose by Independence Day.

As a participating college, RCC commits to three key actions: engaging every student, faculty, and staff member; organizing its college communities; and providing vaccine access for all.

The college is partnering with UNC Health Southeastern to host a vaccination clinic, open to the general public, on June 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the first dose, and another vaccination clinic on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the second dose. More details will be forthcoming on the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“We want all of our students, faculty, staff, and community members to know that they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Singler said. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. You don’t have to wait for the clinic that is being held on our campus. Vaccines are available at many drug stores, including Walgreens and CVS, as well as Walmart, and the county health department to name a few, and it’s free.”

For a list of COVID-19 vaccine locations, individuals are asked to visit https://myspot.nc.gov.