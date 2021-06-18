Fourth-graders interact with technology at STEM camp at RCC

June 18, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Cheryl Hemric
Joe Campbell, with Emerging Technology Institute, gives a presentation on drones during a STEM camp at Robeson Community College for fourth-graders from across Robeson County. Cheryl Hemric | RCC

Joe Campbell, with Emerging Technology Institute, gives a presentation on drones during a STEM camp at Robeson Community College for fourth-graders from across Robeson County.

Cheryl Hemric | RCC

LUMBERTON — Fourth-graders from across Robeson County attended a STEM camp this week at Robeson Community College.

Students had the opportunity to learn about robots, drones, flight patterns, cyber security and wearable technology.

For Brennin Locklear, of Maxton, the day was a fun experience. Locklear was the first student of the day to get to operate the robot designed by RCC Early College students during the STEM camp.

“I got to control the way the robot moved,” he said. “It was fun.”

Across campus, students such as Serenity Chavis Dial, of Rowland, were learning about drones and had an opportunity to look into a virtual reality headset. After examining several drone aircraft of different sizes, the students moved outside to watch the drones fly, and Dial was a bit nervous about watching it take off.

“It’s weird,” she said. “It’s flying on its own.”

The drone demonstrations were conducted by Emerging Technology Institute representatives, led by Joe Campbell and Chad Nordstrom.

“If you break something, you have to look at it as a learning experience,” Joe Campbell told the students as he was showing the various drones and the parts that make up the drones during the demonstration.

In Building 14, students were listened attentively during an NC State University program on wearable technology.

“I learned that we could use technology to help people with their health and manage their heart,” said Sarina Oxendine, of Pembroke.

Bailey Locklear, also from Pembroke, said she learned that you could “engineer and do things without batteries and that you can wear items to check blood pressure and your heartbeat … you can build something out of nothing.”

Students also enjoyed an interactive lesson in cyber security from Cyber.org. Students performed tasks on the computer as their camp teacher livestreamed directions on what they were to do.

The STEM Camp was made possible by ETI, Indian Education, the RCC Early College, and RCC.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.