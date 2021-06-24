Church of the week

June 24, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

The Life Center

— Address: 404 E. McLean St., St. Pauls

— Pastor: Rev. Michael Gist

— Telephone: 910-865-4408

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Sunday, Praise and Worship, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday night service, 7 p.m.

— Established: 1931

— Denomination: Pentecostal Holiness

— Congregation: 200

— Favorite Scripture: Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”