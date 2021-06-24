Church of the week

How do you feel about self-checkout in stores? Are you a fan? Do you like the quiet interactionless experience, or do you long for the personal touch?

I know that sometimes in stores it can truly feel like there’s just simply not enough registers or stations open. In the days before self-checkout I know we’ve all stood in long lines while only one register was open and people would frequently ask, “Why don’t they open more registers?” It just seems like there isn’t enough help sometimes when you truly need it. That’s been escalated in recent times post-pandemic as restaurants and businesses are fighting to remain open because they simply can’t function with the help they have.

Have you experienced this?

My daughters and I were in the drive-thru of a restaurant recently. The line was wrapped around the building. This was the middle of the day, and all of a sudden we saw the lights turn off inside the restaurant. Then a few moments later, we saw three teenagers walk out of the restaurant and leave. They closed the restaurant. Middle of the day. Dozens of cars. Because they didn’t have the people to remain open.

This doesn’t just happen in businesses though. This happens in churches and ministries as well. Work that can’t be done for the Kingdom of God because people aren’t willing to serve. I know of several Bible camps that are only operating in limited capacity this summer because they simply couldn’t find the staff. My own church had to wait to reopen our children’s ministry post-COVID because we had to start over with finding people to serve in our children’s ministry. It’s a struggle on every front sometimes to find people who are willing to work and serve, even when it’s paid.

So how do you respond to that? What do you do when you see a need? Do you get frustrated? Do you get angry? Do you complain? Jesus shows us that our attitude here is important.

In Matthew 9 we see Jesus interact with this: 35 Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness. 36 When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. 37 Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. 38 Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.”

When we see areas where there are holes and roles to be filled, our response shouldn’t be one of frustration, but one of prayer. Now obviously this is more applicable to ministry than your local business, but when we see that things aren’t being done to the best of their abilities in churches and ministries, it’s usually because there aren’t people that are willing to serve. So rather than trash, complain, or compare efforts, our attitude should be one of reflection and supplication. We should be asking God, who changes hearts, equips, and calls, to fill the gaps that people have failed to. When this is our attitude, we are much less critical and bitter, and much more likely to show grace in hard times. And in reality, if we are approaching situations like these in prayer, He may reveal that we are the answer to the work and prayer we are lifting up.