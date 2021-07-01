Church of the Week

LUMBERTON — Lumberton’s August Smith had no idea she would even be considered for awards like the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s 4A East Player of the Year — so she was stunned to learn she’d won.

“Once again, I didn’t even know I was in the running — nothing but shock, surprise,” Smith said. “I didn’t even know about it until later on, somebody sent it too me; I was like, ‘what?’ It’s an honor; it makes this senior year bittersweet, but a good ending to my sports career.”

The Pirates third baseman earned the award after hitting .489 with a .519 on-base percentage in her senior season with the Pirates with 19 RBIs, 18 runs, 10 extra-base hits and two home runs.

“She had a heck of a year; her stats back that up,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “And with it being a short season, she came in, and a lot of people it takes them a while to get going, but she got going from the very first game and then never let off the pedal. That was important, to get off to a fast start in a short season and maintain that, so that’s why she got that award. She just had a phenomenal year. I was expecting big things for her, but this is just — she earned it, she definitely earned it.”

Smith, who was also an All-Conference player in volleyball and basketball, says she was able to have the season she did because of how much she didn’t put pressure on herself.

“I really think that it was just playing so pressure-free and having fun with it,” Smith said. “I knew it was my last season of any sport ever, so I just went out there and had a good time. I knew that I had nothing to lose; nothing was expected much of us this year, so nobody on the team had a lot of pressure. It was just a great year, pure fun, back to the fun part of softball, you’re not worried about stats and everything else, you’re just out there having fun.”

Smith was also valuable for the Pirates beyond just the on-field numbers, as her leadership helped a young Pirates team to an 8-6 record.

“When you think student-athlete, you dream about having somebody like August, who does it in the classroom, does it socially and does it on the field,” Register said. “We strive to have all our softball players (do that), and she’s a great role model for all our younger kids; it’s well-documented we have a young team, and a lot of young players around her, and even our JV team is feeding off of her.”

Smith was also the NCSCA District Player of the Year for 4A District 4.

Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard was also named to the NCSCA’s 4A All-State team after helping lead the Rams to the Sandhills Athletic Conference title and the third round of the state playoffs. The selection fulfilled a goal she and her father set for herself at the start of her high-school career.

“Me and my daddy, my freshman year when I made varsity, we wrote down some goals, and it was to make All-Conference and All-State,” Bullard said. “But I don’t think I made it my freshman year, and he told me I was going to make it sometime in my four years at Purnell Swett. So it means a lot to me and my family.”

Bullard was 10-3 with a 1.18 ERA in her junior season, striking out 118 batters in 77 innings pitched. Those numbers put her among the best pitchers in the state by themselves, but the context that she did it while pitching most of the season with a shoulder injury makes her success all the more impressive.

“When I found out I tore my labrum, I was kind of down on myself and was about to take off the season,” Bullard said. “But me and my family and Coach Will (Deese) had the conversation just to keep on pushing, it’s going to be alright, just play with a brace. And I had surgery May 27th. When I found out I made All-State it kind of pushed my spirits up, and I have a lot of fire still left in me.”

“Not many people would have continued playing hurting the way she did through the injury, so add that to the stats that she put up, that just shows she is one of the top pitchers in the state,” Deese said. “It’s a great award for her; it just shows that other people recognize the year that she had, because it’s a coach selection throughout the state. It’s a great honor; I’m proud of her and glad she was able to obtain it.”

Four additional Robeson County players earned NCSCA All-District selections: Lumberton senior catcher Syniah Lancaster and freshman outfielder Aniya Merritt and Purnell Swett sophomore shortstop Nyla Mitchell and senior outfielder Kaitlyn Locklear.