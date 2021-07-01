Reading the Bible can be a source of strength, hope

How big is reading in your household?

Reading has always been a big love of mine. I hung out at the library as a kid, camped out at Lumberton’s former comic book shop on weekends; as an adult I worked at Waldenbooks primarily for the discount and access to books. Currently, right now, there are six novels, three devotionals, and a couple hundred comic books in my to be read pile. I’ve also written more than my fair share. As a screenwriter for an online network I wrote 131 scripts, I’ve written and published 11 books, and currently have four in production. Digesting words is a big part of my life. But in many ways culturally we are moving away from reading as a whole.

Based on research in 2019, researcher Claire Belinski cited that 33% of high school graduates never read another book the rest of their lives and 42% of college grads never read another book after college. Seventy percent of U.S. adults have not been in a bookstore in the last five years and 80% of U.S. families did not buy or read a book last year. Digital platforms, audio formats, and apps are also contributing heavily to reading’s decline. So it’s no surprise that with reading declining as a whole, that people reading the Word of God is on decline as well.

Lifeway Research concluded that about half of Americans, 53%, have read relatively little of the Bible. One in 10 has read none of it, while 13% have read a few sentences. Thirty percent say they have read several passages or stories.

While there are other methods of ingesting the Word of God, it is hard for a believer to actually grow and gain the full weight of the Word if they aren’t themselves regularly reading scripture. An hour a week of someone else talking about it isn’t the same as taking it in on your own.

As Hebrews 4:12 states, “For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.”

It’s something living and active that we need to be living and active with ourselves.

The psalmist in Psalm 119 shows how valuable it is to actually focus on God’s Word: “11 I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you. 12 Praise be to you, Lord; teach me your decrees. 13 With my lips I recount all the laws that come from your mouth. 14 I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches. 15 I meditate on your precepts and consider your ways. 16 I delight in your decrees; I will not neglect your word.”

While the world at large may not be as passionate about reading as it once was, we can’t let reading the Word of God become something we let go or abandon. It is where we find life, strength, and hope. At times it can be completely a discipline to devote time to reading it, but it is always worth it. You’re taking time to read this, so that’s a good step.

What’s the biggest book you’ve read (outside of the Bible)?

What was your favorite book as a child?

Are you reading more now, or less than your youth?

How often do you read the Bible?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]