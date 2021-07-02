Addiction Counselor ranks UNCP program among best in the nation

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been ranked one of the Best College for Master’s Degree in Addiction Counseling.

The university’s Master of Social Work program is ranked No. 33 in the country, according to Addiction Counselor, an independently owned educational resource. The MSW program offers a substance use and addiction recovery emphasis. A Graduate Certificate in Addictions Counseling is also available.

The certificate program is offered to counseling students, graduates of UNCP’s counseling program and applicants with a master’s degree in a human services field from an accredited educational institution. The Graduate Certificate in Addictions Counseling prepares students for addiction-specific professional counseling careers, leadership roles and advocacy positions.

The full rankings list can be viewed at https://addiction-counselor.org/degrees/masters/.