Church of the Week

July 8, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

— Pastor: Rev. Carl Rosenberg

— Address: 202 W. 24th St., Lumberton

— Telephone: 910-739-2329

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; and Sunday Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.

— Denomination: Lutheran

— Congregation: 55

— Established: 1954

— Favorite Scripture: Romans 3:28

“Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.”