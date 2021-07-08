Church of the Week

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to be a tropical depression as it makes its closest approach to Southeast North Carolina on Thursday, according to a 6 p.m. briefing from the National Weather Service.

The storm’s track shifted to the west and will carry it over the central part of the state, according to the NWS. In Robeson County the storm could result in showers and possibly a thunderstorm, dumping between 1 and two inches of rain on the county. Elsa could produce windy conditions, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

“Isolated tornadoes are also possible late tonight into Thursday,” the 6 p.m. Wednesday briefing read in part.

At least one death in Florida was attributed to Elsa on Wednesday, but Robeson County was not expected to experience the winds and rain felt in Florida and Georgia.

Still, state Rep. Charles Graham, of Lumberton, urged residents of Southeast North Carolina to prepare.

“While, this storm is not expected to make as large of an impact on Robeson County as storms from previous years, it is still important to be prepared as hurricane season is just beginning,” Graham said Wednesday.

The lawmaker also offered some storm preparation tips. They are:

— Have an emergency plan in place;

— Know your evacuation route in the event that you need to leave your home;

— Have a backup source to receive news and information, like a hand-crank radio;

— Verify all insurance policies;

— Build and check your emergency supply kit, which should include batteries, food supply, clean water, a crank or battery powered radio, any medicines for members of your family, pet food, a first aid kit and more.

For more info, visit https://www.ready.gov/kit.

“Please know that me and my office are here to help however we can before, during, and after this storm,” Graham said. “Let’s all stay safe and do all we can to help any neighbors that might be in need.”

North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives also was getting ready for Elsa on Wednesday.

The cooperatives were monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and preparing to respond to any outages that may occur, according to information from an N.C. Cooperatives spokesperson.

“The cooperatives’ top priority is serving members and their communities, and we will do everything we can to minimize disruption to service while keeping members informed and safe,” said Louis Duke, spokesperson for North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives. “We urge everyone to prepare now by making a plan, assembling an emergency kit and following the instructions of local officials.”

On Wednesday, line crews were stocking their trucks with materials needed for repairs and testing equipment to make sure it is ready for use, according to N.C. Electric Cooperatives.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa still packed 45 mph winds more than six hours after making landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast. The storm’s center was near Valdosta, Georgia, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Elsa seemed to spare Florida from significant damage, though it still threatened flooding downpours and caused several tornado warnings. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina were under a tropical storm warning.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars. The National Weather Service reported 50 mph wind gusts in the city. The tree fell during heavy rains, said Capt. Eric Prosswimmer of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. He said no one else was injured.

In nearby Camden County, Georgia, a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. About 10 people were injured and taken to hospitals by ambulance, said base spokesman Scott Bassett. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

“It appears like the storm hit our RV park on base,” Bassett said. “That’s where we’re focusing our efforts. There have been some buildings that appear to have some degree of damage.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis told a news conference that no major structural damage had been reported as Elsa came ashore.

“Clearly, this could have been worse,” the Republican governor said, though he cautioned that many storm-related deaths happen after the system passes.

The hurricane center said parts of Florida could see up to 8 inches of total rain accumulation from the storm. There was also a risk of flooding in Georgia and South Carolina, which were predicted to get 3 to 5 inches of rainfall. Tornado watches were in effect in parts of northern Florida and southeast Georgia into Wednesday evening.

Valdosta, Georgia, and surrounding Lowndes County came under a flash flood warning as Elsa’s center passed nearby. Some roads and yards flooded, and nearby Moody Air Force Base a reported wind gust of 41 mph, said county spokeswoman Meghan Barwick.

“I’m not aware of any distress calls,” Barwick said, “but we have seen some flooding and we are seeing power lines and trees down.”

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Wednesday evening, with about 35,000 homes and businesses on either side of the Georgia-Florida state line without electricity, according to the website poweroutages.us.

At the Hillbilly Fish Camp and R.V. Park in the south Georgia town of Waycross, Margie Freitag hunkered down Wednesday after pulling boats out of the water and picking up loose items ahead of the storm. Freitag said she had plenty of supplies after stocking up for the coronavirus pandemic.

“We already had flashlights and batteries and were totally stocked up with food, water and things like that,” she said.

In Edisto Beach, South Carolina, Wednesday started muggy and overcast.

“The kind of day you can just feel the weather wanting to move in,” Mayor Jane Darby said.

The forecast for the barrier island 30 miles down the coast from Charleston was similar to a heavy summer thunderstorm — an inch or two of rain, winds gusting up to about 40 mph and maybe a little beach erosion. Other South Carolina beaches expected similar conditions, coming mostly overnight to be less of a bother to visitors during an extremely busy summer.

“Businesses are struggling with workers in short supply a lot more than they are going to be bothered by this storm,” Darby said. “That’s where the stress is now.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard said 13 people were rescued from a boat that had left Cuba with 22 people aboard late Monday. Nine people remained missing. Elsa was also blamed for three deaths in the Caribbean before it reached Florida.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.