Like rain, your love for others should fall on everyone

July 8, 2021
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

Rain is a funny thing sometimes.

There are times we absolutely want it. Time when it’s been incredibly dry, and we know we need it for crops and for farmers. You can totally hear people in random conversations throw out “we sure do need rain.” Then in the same breath, we get frustrated when the rain comes at inconvenient times for it. When it comes at times we are supposed to have outdoor activities like weddings, festivals, concerts etc., then we are frustrated and annoyed at the same precipitation we hoped for previously. It’s fine when it comes when we want it and need it, but a problem when it doesn’t line up with our schedule.

Then for folks who have been in our region in the last decade or so, we also carry the weight of PTSD when it comes to rain. If it rains too long, we start getting flashbacks of floodwaters and all the stress that comes with it.

One of the phrases I heard from the Bible growing up, even before I ever opened scripture, was that God causes rain to fall on the righteous and unrighteous. And in my younger mind, I always thought of that as punishment. Like God was perpetually raining on our parade. As I grew I found that this was actually a quote from Jesus and was more about loving our enemies than unpleasant weather.

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. 46 If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? 47 And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? 48 Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect. — Matthew 5

God sending rain on the righteous and unrighteous is the same level of grace of allowing the sun to rise for us regardless of who we are. It’s showing that He gives love to us regardless of what we deserve, and He is encouraging us to do the same. Not just encouraging, but commanding.

Lately I’ve been trying to let the rain serve as this kind of reminder for me. That when the rain comes I should be able to think about the way I treat people. Am I treating people better because I like them, or that they like me? Am I letting my opinion of others and who they are shape the kindness and grace I show them? Because if I am, I am missing the mark incredibly far from who I’m supposed to be, and the love I’m supposed to be reflecting.

Maybe the next time you see some bright sunshine or rain drops starting to fall it can be a reminder of how good God is toward you regardless of you actions, and that’s the same love He needs you to be sharing with others. Love without restriction or qualification and let Him do the rest.

What’s the most loving thing you’ve ever experienced when you feel like you completely didn’t deserve it?

When was the last time rain made you happy?

Do you let your opinion of others show how you love?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]