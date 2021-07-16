Personal life change should cause positive life change in others

Testimonies of life change are a powerful thing. We all love to see the dramatic transformation. The huge weight loss. The hair regrowth after chemo treatments. The bountiful tummy growth in pregnancy. The testimony of years of sobriety.
We love seeing these dramatic examples because so many of us spend day in and day out of routines where not only does it feel like things won’t change but that they can’t change.
So when something dramatic comes along to shake us out of our apathy, we are drawn to it. We are encouraged and inspired by seeing other’s lives change. This is one of the reasons why most people aren’t convinced by words alone, or words that don’t match actions. Life change inspires life change.
We see that in the life of Lazarus. Lazarus never speaks a single word in scripture, but he manages to be a force of powerful testimony. There was a feast held in honor of Jesus for what He had done for Lazarus and this is what we see.
“9 Meanwhile a large crowd of Jews found out that Jesus was there and came, not only because of him but also to see Lazarus, whom he had raised from the dead. 10 So the chief priests made plans to kill Lazarus as well, 11 for on account of him many of the Jews were going over to Jesus and believing in him.” — John 12
Lazarus’ life change caused a dramatic response in the people. There were those who wanted to see it for themselves maybe because the idea of seeing someone raised from the dead gave them hope. Maybe because they wanted to see the truth for themselves, but either way, the change in his life was enough to bring people forward.
Then there were people who saw the change in his life and wanted to bring destruction upon him because they didn’t like the attention it drew and how it made them look. Sometimes people are resentful of life change in others because it points out the fact their lives haven’t changed at all. Even though it had a negative impact, the change in Lazarus’ life still caused change in the lives of others.
Lazarus’ change was a result of the presence of Jesus. And for our lives to truly make changes that will lastingly affect our world, it will be a result of the presence of Jesus in our lives as well. Sure, losing some weight might get you love on Facebook, but crossing over from death to life because we’ve had redemption in Jesus, that’s the kind of change that will last long beyond a few pounds. It’s the kind of change people notice and honestly evaluate in their own lives.
Has your life changed enough since meeting Jesus that people would actually notice?
What is most different about you?
Can you truly see new life in yourself?
What’s the biggest change you’ve ever noticed in someone else.
This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]