You must be ready, willing to bring wanderers home

I have two dogs. One that is 100% comfortable never leaving our yard, and I have a dog that loves to wander.

Even though I have a half-acre backyard, with plenty of grass, shade, and company, my one dog likes to roam. She will dig under the fence, and go roaming down the street, which of course is not the ideal situation. She’ll run into people’s yards, businesses, parking lots, and even down to a very busy road.

We can usually tell when she’s gotten out of the fence because my dog that likes to stay put will freak out. She has a very specific bark/reaction for when her yardmate has gone AWOL. Usually my kids and I will run outside and start the pursuit. Not that we mind her stretching her legs, we just don’t want her to get hit by a car or in trouble in general. So when she goes rogue, we do our best to bring her back, simply because we want her safe.

This is something that strikes me as similar to what James describes in chapter 5.

“19 My brothers, if anyone among you wanders from the truth and someone brings him back, 20 let him know that whoever brings back a sinner from his wandering will save his soul from death and will cover a multitude of sins.” — James 5

When people wander away, wandering into traffic usually isn’t our biggest concern. Sometimes they wander from church, from God, from accountability, and from the truth. They wander into places and circumstances that seem appealing, but are potentially damaging to their life and spiritual, emotional and physical health.

But much like my precarious pooch, sometimes people don’t want to be found or be brought back when they are wandering. While I can grab my dog and pick her up and carry her back home, I don’t really have that option with people. Sometimes the best thing we can do is love them, remind them they are always welcome home, that we still care even while they are roaming.

James makes it clear this isn’t just about missing someone, or disagreeing with their choices or options. James states that literally by bringing them back that you are helping to save their soul. That you are keeping them from death having a grip on their life. That you are helping shield them from an array of sins that they unleash with the course of their actions.

While you can’t pick them up and drag them home, it will require you to proactively seek them out. You can’t sit back and hope their wandering conveniently coincides with your free time. You need to be willing to get uncomfortable and go after people you love. You don’t have to force them or even chase them, but just show up to let them know they are still loved and have a home.

Have you ever wandered far from God? What brought you back?

Was there ever a time you wished someone would have helped bring you home?

Are there people in your life right now that you know need you to help guide them back?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]