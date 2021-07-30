Impact Academy picks UNCP Dean Loury Floyd

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The dean of the School of Education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been selected as an Impact Academy fellow.

With her selection, Loury Floyd joins a group of 24 “educational changemakers” nationwide who will work together for the next year to collectively have a transformative effect on educator preparation. Fellows will participate in monthly virtual sessions with regular learning modules and ongoing leadership coaching from Deans for Impact member deans throughout the year.

“It’s a huge honor and privilege to be a participant in the Impact Academy,” Floyd said. “It is a privilege to have an opportunity to not only receive professional development with a cohort of leaders across the nation but to also have an opportunity to be mentored and coached by accomplished deans.”

Floyd was named the dean of UNCP’s School of Education in 2020.

She is passionate about service to public schools and preparing the next generation of teachers, school counselors and administrators and understands the role of UNCP to improve education outcomes in southeastern North Carolina.

Founded in 2015, Deans for Impact is a national nonprofit organization that empowers, supports and advocates on behalf of leaders at all levels of educator preparation committed to transforming the field and elevating the teaching profession.

Upon completing the program, one of Floyd’s goals is to develop a comprehensive, strategic plan that will reach beyond the School of Education and into the community and across the region.

“Being new to UNCP and the community, I plan to mobilize and meet with community leaders, which will assist with forming a strategic plan,” Floyd said. “My hope is that I’ll get the tools I need from this fellowship to help me with navigating new spaces in this job and assist with bringing fresh ideas back to the School of Education.”