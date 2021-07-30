We are called by God to give generously

July 30, 2021
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

I’ve been on the road a lot this summer. I’ve gone a lot of miles.

Currently I’m sitting on a mountaintop just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I’ve been here doing a Bible camp all week, and tomorrow I’ll hop in my car and drive the 517 mile journey home. That’s on top of already driving to Orlando once this summer for a camp, driving to Alabama for camp, and even driving back and forth to Camp Grace in Fairmont for a camp.

I’m a little bit weary of moving forward, replacing tires and the feel of the cushioning in the driver’s seat. I know these are things I agreed to do, but I don’t think my mind fully considered the weariness that it would entail across this journey.

Scripture teaches us though, that even when we are tired, frustrated, or unmotivated, that we should keep going. But not only should we keep going, that we need to keep going with the right heart, attitude and mindset. Following one of Jesus’ teachings on moving away from the eye for an eye concept, we see this scripture.

“If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.” — Matthew 5:41-42.

God calls us to be willing to give more than what we are comfortable with. To be willing to travel outside of our comfort zones. To be willing to not let inconvenience get in the way of how we live, serve and give. The reality is, if we are giving only what’s convenient, it’s not much of a gift. There is an element of joyful sacrifice that makes our service and offerings powerful.

“6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. 7 Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” — 2 Corinthians 9

When our response to our service becomes complaint, or the reason we give is out of requirement, it stops being something God truly wants and blesses. We are called to go the extra mile. We are called to give generously. We are called to make sure the motives of our hearts are in the right place.

What has been the longest journey you’ve ever had to make?

Has there ever been a journey that you just said, “That’s too far.”?

When you give in any way (time, treasure, talent), is joy involved?

Have you ever had to correct your attitude in what you are doing?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]