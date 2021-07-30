LUMBERTON — A virtual information session regarding the mechatronics program at Robeson Community College has been scheduled for Aug. 9.

The session, being offered via Blackboard Collaborate, is to start at 3 p.m. Prospective students and anyone else interested in learning about the mechatronics program can join the session through the online link https://tinyurl.com/mechatronics-rcc.

Fall 2021 classes in mechatronics begin Aug. 16. The program offers an associate of applied science degree, in which students complete 72 credit hours, and a 15-credit hour certificate, according to RCC.

“Our goal is to increase awareness of our mechatronics program and get the word out as much as possible. Mechatronics is the fastest-growing field of engineering and the training you need to get a job is available right here at Robeson Community College,” said Heath Worriax, discipline lead for the mechatronics engineering technology program.

Mechatronics is a branch of engineering that brings together the disciplines of mechanical, electrical, computer, and robotics engineering to connect different stages of design and production processes into a single, streamlined system, according to RCC. Students learn about different machinery and equipment, and then they learn how to troubleshoot components of those systems.

For more information about the mechatronics engineering technology program, contact Worriax at hworriax@robeson.edu or 910-272-3469.