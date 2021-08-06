Church events

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has hired academic coaches/mentors to help it support and keep teachers in the school district, an action prompted at least in part by the recognition of the stress caused by teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Currently, 24 academic coaches/mentors have been hired to support the K-8 schools. They will begin on Aug. 16, 2021. There will be a total of 29 academic coaches/mentors once all positions are filled that have come from within the district and out of district,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman.

The school district received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III pandemic funding to address learning loss resulting from the pandemic, Burnette said. A study of data components such as academics, attendance and other data within the district was done to determine what steps the district would take next.

“As a result of the review of the data, it was determined that academic coaches/mentors would be hired to help support teachers as they work with students to address learning loss due to COVID at each K-8 school,” he said.

Beginning teachers at high schools can find support through buddy teachers and lead teachers at their schools, Burnette said. Buddy and lead teachers paid a stipend for helping the beginning teachers.

The school district currently has 100 teacher vacancies, which is “in line with our previous vacancies,” according to Burnette.

The National Education Association stated in an Aug. 2020 neaToday article that in its nationwide poll of educators, about 28% “said the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more likely to retire early or leave the profession.”

“Teacher retention is critical to helping address student learning loss. One of the main problems that teachers cite is a lack of support,” Burnette said.

“When teachers feel like they are not receiving support, encouragement, or recognition, for many, their school no longer feels like a place where they can grow their careers. Research shows that the most effective answer to the teacher retention issue seems to lie in increasing support for new teachers,” he added.

The roles of mentors/coaches will be to provide teachers with “one-to-one assistance, working on identified instructional needs.”

“The goal of an academic coach is to facilitate teacher growth and development in ways that lead to higher student achievement,” he said.

“It is the instructional coaching model that recognizes the needs of each educator and fosters a spirit of collaboration with the ultimate goal of improved student performance,” Burnette added.

The effort will be led by Windy Dorsey-Carr, executive director of School Transformation. The Transformation office works with the PSRC Central Office to support staff in schools across the district.

District School Board member Vonta Leach raised questions about adding the positions. During Monday’s School Board meeting he said the positions seemed to have been “brought up last minute.”

“I just had some concerns,” he said Friday. “I just wanted to know why.”

Leach said the topic probably will be discussed during Tuesday’s Board meeting.

Conversely, School Board member Craig Lowry views the additions as a positive.

In the past, the school system had one mentor to 10 schools, he said. In 2019, the school system had three mentors until it hired three more, which brought it to six mentors this past school year. Some mentors served in teaching roles as they navigated the pandemic.

Lowry sees the decision to increase the number of mentors as an effort to bring “more help to more teachers.”

“[T]he more we can provide them with assistance, the better,” Lowry said.

“The single greatest factor in predicting student achievement is quality teaching,” Burnette said.

“The impact of a quality educator can be measured for years after a student leaves that educator’s classroom. With educators playing such a vital role in learner success it becomes vital that a campus and the district support educators as they refine and perfect their craft,” he said.