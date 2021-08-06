Lumberton resident graduates from Basic Law Enforcement Training program

August 6, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

SANFORD — A Lumberton resident graduated recently from Central Carolina Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

Michael Eugene Lashley was a graduate of the college’s Spring 2021 class. The graduation ceremony took place July 27 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford.

Deputy Brandon Davies, of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, was guest speaker. Class Response was by Class Leader Andrew Smith, of Fuquay-Varina. Welcome was by Neil Ambrose, director of the college’s BLET program.

Ambrose and Lt. Travis Daggett, of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, awarded the graduation certificates. Salutation was by Percy Crutchfield, chairman of the CCCC Public Safety, Emergency Services department.

Class sponsors were the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Rowland Police Department.

To learn more about the Central Carolina Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program, visit www.cccc.edu/blet.