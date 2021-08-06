What we do for God more important than who gets credit

Do you like getting the spotlight for the things that you do? Making sure you get credit for your work and accomplishments?

It’s a natural thing to feel that way or want those things. To feel like you’ve been recognized for your contributions. Sometimes though it feels like only certain people get the recognition in things, and it can end up leaving us a little bit bitter. We can think in our hearts (even if we never say it out loud), “Why didn’t I get recognized?”

I recently collaborated with a few folks on a book project. I wrote a script, an artist illustrated it, another gentleman lettered it and produced it. Within that structure, we all contributed something, but in some ways others contributed more. I wrote the script for the story in an hour. The artist spent more than three weeks drawing daily. The letterer put my script on the images in a couple hours. Our level of contributions were different, but that doesn’t mean one is completely more important than the other.

We can get in that mindset though when it comes to the things we do with church. The pastors and worship leaders get a lot of the “credit” while the people that run sound, work in a nursery, help clean, or a million other things go unnoticed. We should never think that just because some people are on a stage that they are the only ones who matter. This was happening a lot in the early church as people were being divisive over which apostle they followed and in essence saying who was more important, but Paul shut that down.

4 For when one says, “I follow Paul,” and another, “I follow Apollos,” are you not mere human beings? 5 What, after all, is Apollos? And what is Paul? Only servants, through whom you came to believe — as the Lord has assigned to each his task. 6 I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow. 7 So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow. 8 The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor. 9 For we are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building. — 1 Corinthians 3:4-9

We need to come to the place where in life, and as the church, that our namesake and our recognition aren’t the primary focus of our actions. If all we are doing is for God, then none of our efforts are ever solely our own. We are all working together as the children of God to bring glory to God. Our name getting the credit or recognition will never be as important as the fact we are doing what our God has called us to do. God will be the one who rewards us. He will give us validation and credit. If we insist on elevating our own name and importance, we effectively take the praise away from God.

Is there a time you’ve ever struggled with wanting praise for what you’ve done?

Has there ever been a time you felt like what you were doing was more important than what others did?

Why do you think it hurts to not get recognition?

What are ways you can improve your attitude and perspective in these areas?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]