Fall 2021 Convocation held at Robeson Community College

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs football program won a conference championship two seasons ago, and played for a conference title this spring.

With a young group entering this season, maintaining that level of success will depend on going back to the basics.

“It’s just teaching fundamentals,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “With as many sophomores and freshman as we have right now, we’re way over 50% underclassmen, so we’ve got to teach blocking, tackling, we’ve got to teach fundamentals, and once we build a good infrastructure, I can see a positive season.”

And as those fundamentals become ingrained in the Red Devils players, positive outcomes and ultimately a good season boils down to having simpler goals, Ches said.

“We’ve got to win every single day, have daily goals,” Ches said. “If you attack your daily goals, and string enough daily victories together, then you can start to attain season goals. It’s day by day, better and better; we’ve got to be good at the little things, we’ve got to be good at discipline, composure, we’ve got to have good character and good integrity.”

The Red Devils’ brand of football features a strong run game, which this year will feature senior returner Angel Washington along with a freshman, Jakelsin Mack, who Ches expects big things from.

“He’s a freshman so it’s like a brand new baby, learning how to crawl and walk and sit up,” Ches said. “But when he figures all that stuff out, he’s going to be interesting. He’s going to be my first freshman to actually carry a ball in a varsity game, that’ll happen this year. He’s a hard-working kid; he comes early and stays late.”

While the Red Devils are known for running the ball, they threw the ball more frequently last season than in years past with quarterback Colton Locklear. Now a senior, Locklear and receiver Chris Bryant will allow the Red Devils more versatility offensively.

“We’re definitely going to open it up this year,” Ches said. “We’re definitely going to feature Colton, and give Colton an opportunity to win us some ballgames. He’s a true leader, he’s one of my favorite kids to be around, because he’s a hard-working, great-character young man who’s ‘yes sir, no sir.’ He tries to get better every single rep, and I’m excited to see what he does this year, because I’m expecting great things from Colton Locklear.”

While the Red Devils defense lost some key players from the spring due to graduation and transfer, Ches isn’t worried about replacing those players, saying instead he’s looking forward to seeing who will step up into those roles.

“I don’t dwell in any (personnel) losses because you can’t dwell on it in life. Every setback is an opportunity for a come-up. We’ve got four or five young cats that are ready to go, and they’re ready to prove themselves, they’re hungry, and we’re just going to get better day by day, and be simple and aggressive on defense.”

Washington will be a key upperclassman on the defense at linebacker, while Amer Holmes moves to the position and Julian Evans plays at the middle linebacker spot. On the defensive line, Ches expects Keyonte Sinclair, Jerrick Thompson, Jaydon Hammonds and Tyvon Locklear — all underclassman except Sinclair, a senior — to lead the way.

“They’re all ready and hungry and it’s just about understanding that young guys are going to make mistakes, and we’ve got to coach the mistakes out of them, and allow them to play fast and free,” Ches said.

Red Springs opens at Douglas Byrd on Aug. 20; they begin play in the new Southeastern Athletic Conference Sept. 17 at home against Midway.