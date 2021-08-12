Fall 2021 Convocation held at Robeson Community College

LUMBERTON — Faculty and staff were welcomed back to Robeson Community College on Thursday for the start of the fall 2021 semester, during Convocation.
The theme for this year’s Convocation was The Power of One. One College. One Community. One Mission.
Faculty and staff enjoyed a continental breakfast before the start of Convocation. College President Singler gave the State of the College Address and recognized Instructor of the Year Wendy Fields, who teaches English, and Staff Member of the Year Carla Locklear, who works in the Records Office.
Many faculty and staff took part in professional development opportunities available Wednesday. Among the opportunities were Aviso Refresher Training; COVID-19: Medical, Social, Economic, and Educational Impact; How to Increase your credit score to more than 740 points; Best practices for Teaching Online; and Keys to Better Communication.
Several members of the faculty and staff performed on stage during the event.
Faculty and staff enjoyed a picnic lunch prepared by Singler, Chef Lester Locklear and Chef Jeff Ingram.
Singler, Locklear and Ingram could be seen grilling hamburgers for employees. The RCC Foundation assisted with serving the meal. The lunch was sponsored by Cengage Unlimited, Moore Brothers Farm, Smithfield’s (Bullard Restaurant Group), and the RCC Foundation.
“We are ready for Fall 2021 and we are looking forward to welcoming all of our new and returning students on Monday, Aug. 16,” Singler said. “It’s going to be a great semester.”