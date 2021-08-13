Promise draws a crowd to RCC

Nearly 300 high school students attended the open house for Robeson Community College’s College and Career Promise program this week. The program offers dual enrollment educational opportunities for high school students in order to accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas and associate-level degrees. Cheryl Hemric | Robeson Community College

