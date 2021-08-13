Promise draws a crowd to RCC

LUMBERTON — Dozens of area residents responded to a question concerning the Public Schools of Robeson County’s mandate that students and staff wear masks as protection against COVID-19 while indoors and on a bus until further notice during the upcoming academic year.

The question posted on The Robesonian’s Facebook page was: Do you believe that children in grades K-8 should wear masks in school? Why or why not? Please include your name and the name of the school your child attends.

Replies are below, with the name of the person submitting the response followed by the response, as posted.

Brian-Jamie Glotzbach: I believe it should be a parents choice to have their kid wear a mask! Nothing should be forced on us, that is just not right

Terry N Jones: Yes, I think the mask are a good idea. We need to protect our children while trying to give them back some sense of normalcy.

Traci Boyd: Yes, I was given covid by my 5 year old son who had it first and I’m currently on day 3 in the covid unit with pneumonia. He will be attending parkton elementary

Victoria Smith: Yes because the majority of them can’t be vaccinated, and not everyone will keep their kids home if they are sick. Deep branch, Pembroke middle, Purnell Swett

Donna J Chavis: My concern is what are the long term effects in wearing a mask for 8 hours five days a week. Cannot be healthy especially for the young children and I think we will see the effects in the next couple of years.

Tasha Moran-Rodriguez: No I don’t think they should wear a mask for 8 hours a day 5 days a week I have two special needs kids and one has asthma and it’s hard enough for her to breathe as it is and my son don’t no the difference between keeping it on his face and not a toy.. Amber Collins St. Paul’s Elementary and Parkton Elementary..

Terry and Jess Locklear: Yes a mask should be required as a precautionary measure better to be safe than sorry and no virtual schooling my kids learn better in person it’s not fair to the kids going virtual again is just setting them up for failure! My kids attend Pembroke Elementary School

Trish Locklear: Yes, they should wear masks at school. Children’s immune systems are different from adults. They transmit easier, but also tolerate sickness better than adults. (Southeastern Academy)

Arlena Oxendine: I think it should be an option to still be virtual. But what about when the kids are outside in the playground no mask on. They close to each other touching and playing that still causes Covid to spread

Shawn Taylor: Absolutely NOT! Free choice. I look at it like this, if mask are supposed to stop the spread of covid and stop someone for catching it then who is worried about it just wear a mask and you can’t get it. I’ve never understood the logic with that theory since this all started

Susan Nelson Carpenter: My Grandson has been going to school all along. They check temps, wash hands and go Monday and Tuesday , Thursday and Friday…. Wednesday is online and gives teacher planning time and cleaning time. They have a mask free zone at a table in the back that a student go to for 5 min. To get a little mask free time. It has been wonderful.. check with southeast elementary in the Jacksonville nc area.. specifically Maplehill area.. get some ideas from them.

Jen Mcgirt: I think if it’s getting bad again keep them home I can’t afford for my kids catch this mess and bring it home I stay sick enough they need let parents choose for them to go or stay home

Jennifer Hunt Purnell high and red spring high

Littledaniel N Kaye: I think virtual should be an option! It’s gonna be really hard for kids especially if they have asthma to keep mask on that long! I believe that they should have option! All kids don’t do bad with online! It should be the parents decision if they go back or not! And no one has the right to Judge or Shame a parent if they would rather have their kids home and on virtual! To each their own!

Brenda Townsend Simmons: Yes i think they should wear a mask because it will keep them safe and my grands be around me and i want to be safe so i can enjoy them i have grands at W H Knuckles,Gilbert Carroll, and L’ton Jr High

Annette Locklear: No I don’t think they should because when you have a child that has asthma it is hard enough for them to breath with out a mask on so how do you think they can deal with it on in school all day Annette Bullard and my child goes to Redspring middle school

Terry Jones: No. Because a cloth or regular mask will not stop a virus…plus I bet all the units pull air from the inside…a close loop system… if you’re worried get the shot…or stay home… RSHS..Union Chapel..

Ciara Branch: Yes

Crystal Lynn Romine Lambert: No

Brenda Griffin: Yes

Kris Carter: If you want your child to wear a mask just build them a bubble and keep them at home.

Lumbee Marie: No bc my daughter has asthma and it’s hard for her to breathe while wearing one while I shop in stores this is a mess…. Lord help us.

Lumberton jr high and I have a daughter at Lumberton senior high and it’s also hard for her to wear one for long periods of time…

Kim McLean Felton: Absolutely not. The virus RARELY affects children. Your mouth is the dirtiest part of your body and so how can anyone place a mask over their child’s face for 6 to 8 hours a day and have them breathe that in and out all day long. How is that healthy? What does that do to a child’s emotional well being? Children cannot even laugh or smile at one another. Unmask the children all over North Carolina and the USA!

Ray Lewis: If a cloth mask can stop a virus, then why don’t the employees at CDC wear them??? That mask is just a muzzle the government wants you to put on

Melissa Devon Long: Yes one in prospect /one Purnell

Ashley Powell: Yes and yes!

Donnie Blackburn: Its better to wear a mash than to get Covid and Die … Wake up people.

Wanda Ron-Locklear: No way…