Robeson Community College’s associate degree nursing program received high marks

August 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s associate degree nursing program recently was ranked No. 2 in Eastern North Carolina.

NursingProcesses.org analyzed 90 schools in North Carolina that offered the associate degree nursing program, according to RCC. Out of the 90 schools, RCC’s nursing program also ranked No. 4 in the state.

The nursing program also was ranked No. 4 in North Carolina in 2020 and came out at No. 2 in the state in 2019.

“We are excited to have such a highly ranked program at Robeson Community College,” said Eva Meekins, director of the nursing education program. “This is a testament of our commitment to high academic standards within the nursing program as well as to our highly-trained faculty, many of which also work in healthcare.”

RCC prepares registered nurses with three kinds of associate degree pathways — the traditional Associate Degree Nursing, an LPN to RN Advanced Placement option, and a Paramedic to RN Bridge degree.

“We offer many pathways to maximize the ability to increase the pipeline of nurses,” Meekins said. “With the current nursing shortages that exist, it is critical that we continue to find ways to serve more student and continue to produce quality, well-prepared nurses for the workforce.”

The college expects to see an increase of students in the health science programs this year, with most programs experiencing a maxing out at capacity.