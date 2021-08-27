Learn to be humble and you will find yourself exalted

August 27, 2021 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Hector Miray Contributing columnist

Do you ever find yourself in a place where you find yourself jealous of others?

This past Saturday I was at an event where 10 artists and vendors were at a big celebration. Myself and six other vendors were outside for seven hours in the 90+ degree sweaty N.C. heat. It was a great event but it was hot! I had candles on my table and they melted to the table without being lit. I was grateful to be at the event, but four more “famous” and “accomplished” artists were inside in the air conditioning, all crisp and cool. As the hours and heat piled up I found myself looking at the door as it opened, catching glimpses of all the well air-conditioned people and feeling envious as I was drowning in my own perspiration

I started to be grumpy and jealous, telling myself I deserved to be inside too. That I’d done great things as well. That I deserved what they deserved. Most of that was because I was hot and grumpy, but a chunk of it was also because I’m a sinner, and we tend to want to elevate ourselves to the position of others when we see them in a place better than ourselves. We rarely take into account what they’ve gone through to get where they are, we just see their success and status and think we deserve that ourselves.

This is an attitude that Jesus clearly teaches us is fleshly and sinful. 8 “When someone invites you to a wedding feast, do not take the place of honor, for a person more distinguished than you may have been invited. 9 If so, the host who invited both of you will come and say to you, ‘Give this person your seat.’ Then, humiliated, you will have to take the least important place. 10 But when you are invited, take the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he will say to you, ‘Friend, move up to a better place.’ Then you will be honored in the presence of all the other guests. 11 For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” — Luke 14:8-11

We need to learn to not be jealous or envious when others have better positions, success, or opportunities than us, because that’s not a Christ-like attitude. Jesus tells us that if we try to exalt ourselves, it’s a recipe for humiliation and we won’t find satisfaction in that. But when we humble ourselves and continue to give our best regardless of the praise or recognition, we will find ourselves exalted.

It’s natural to feel that yearning for position and praise, but when it happens out of your own effort it’s hollow and vain. Let God handle the exaltation, He’s a good father and any praise we get from Him will be way better than what we get from the lips of other people.

Has there ever been a time you’ve been truly jealous?

What’s a position you saw others have that you wish you had gotten?

Have you ever tried to exalt yourself and it backfired?

Have you ever humbled yourself and been surprised by the result?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]al.org