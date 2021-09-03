Instructor’s help makes student’s return to college not so scary

Cheryl Hemric
LUMBERTON — This past summer shined brightly for one student at Robeson Community College.

Jessica Thomas-Davis, a criminal justice student, decided to give college another chance and her experience has been better than she could have ever imagined.

“I initially started at another community college 20 years ago… but life and other things, in general, tend to change your path,” Thomas-Davis said.

After getting married and raising a family, Thomas-Davis felt the time was right to go back to school.

“I was always interested in that because my grandfather was a police officer with the Connecticut State Police. I was intrigued by the criminal justice system and I wanted to become an attorney,” Thomas-Davis said. “My husband is an attorney, and I have worked with him at his law office for several years, so I’ve been able to see in-depth both sides of the criminal justice system. … I wanted to go ahead and finish up what I had started 20 years ago.”

She added, “My sister also has her degree in criminal justice and works for Mecklenburg County Probation and Parole, and my brother is a member of the United States Air Force, with Security Forces, and his minor is in criminal justice. So, it seems my family and I have something that draws us to people and careers that are related to the legal system and criminal justice.”

Upon returning to college, Thomas-Davis noticed that a lot of things had changed since she last attended. One thing in particular that was different was online learning.

“It’s not as scary as you might think,” said Thomas-Davis, who was a bit hesitant at first. “I liked the fact that all the assignments were laid out with the due dates. If I needed to go back and review my notes, I could because it was all right there in the class portal, and I didn’t have to wonder if I had I written everything down because everything was there at my fingertips.”

For other students looking to get into criminal justice, Thomas-Davis suggests that they get some firsthand exposure.

“I would speak to law enforcement, spend some time at the courthouse and talk with judges and lawyers to get a better scope and view of what goes on,” Thomas-Davis said. “It is easy to perceive something different from TV, but doing one-on-one observational will give you the reality of what a typical day is like in the field.”

One highlight of her experience at RCC has been having Juana Mangum as her instructor.

In an email to RCC President Melissa Singler, Thomas-Davis wrote, “…I wanted to pass along a short note….I would like to give some words of praise to Ms. Juana Mangum. She has been so responsive and encouraging this session! Anytime I have questions she does all she can to answer them and makes me feel good about my progress in her class. Ms. Mangum is prompt, courteous, and her feedback is always kind. We all have busy schedules outside of our academics, and this includes our instructors also, but the time she puts into this work does not go unnoticed. I am so glad that she has been one of my instructors, and I hope that I am able to have her again sometime in the future.”

Thomas-Davis wanted to recognize her instructor for the great job she had done, especially since it had such a positive effect upon her studies. Her glowing review of Juana Mangum didn’t just stop with an email to the president but continues to be something she expresses to others in the community.

“I decided to send the RCC president the email because I felt that if she were to acknowledge Ms. Mangum personally, it would be a little more special for her. Not that recognition from her department head wouldn’t have been special, but I just felt compelled to make it known, at the top, what a great experience I had with Ms. Mangum,” Thomas-Davis said.

Thomas-Davis says she also let her instructor know her compliments at the end of the class. So, that even if she were not recognized by anyone else, she would at least know the impact she had on her.

“It was my first time with online classes,” Thomas-Davis said. “I had lots of questions, like making sure that the book I had was right, how to use Cengage, and she was just always so encouraging and positive and very genuine. It took away a lot of my concerns and anxiety.”

And for Thomas-Davis, that personalized attention has made all the difference. Now she is well on her way toward finishing her degree, feeling more empowered than ever before, knowing the finish line is not far off in the distance.

For more information on the criminal justice program at Robeson Community College, contact program Director Rudy Lockear at 910-272-3480 or [email protected] Twelve-week online classes in criminal justice begin Sept. 14.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Communications officer at Robeson Community College.